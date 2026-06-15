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Deadmau5 Helps Rescue 27 Cats in Canada by Donating $30,000 for Their Care Costs

By Regina Sienra on June 15, 2026
Deadmau5 performing on stage

Photo: Julio Enriquez via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Deadmau5 may be known for performing with an oversized mouse head, but in reality, he is a devoted cat person. The DJ, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, even made his late cat, Professor Meowingtons, the star of one of his album covers. That's why, when he heard a few dozen cats in his home country of Canada needed help, he quickly sprang into action.

After rescuing 27 cats and kittens from a single household, the Humane Society of Oakville, Milton & Halton (HSOMH) made a plea on Instagram. The animals ranged from three months to three years, and none of them had ever seen a veterinarian. All of them would require a full intake exam, vaccinations, spay or neutering surgeries, microchipping, and general care until they find a forever home.

“The estimated cost of care for these 27 cats and kittens is $30,000,” they wrote. “Just from one call. One home. One moment of need.” The organization added situations like this are reminders of how quickly costs can escalate when entire groups of animals arrive in need.

The cry for help reached Zimmerman, who, upon seeing the Reel featuring the rescued cats, left a simple comment: “I got you!” HSOMH executive director Jeff Vallentin told Billboard that while the team has had many memorable moments at the shelter, opening Instagram to find a message from the world-famous DJ was one they never saw coming.

“We’re incredibly grateful for his generosity and, just as importantly, for the awareness he’s brought to our shelter and the animals in our care,” Vallentin added. “It’s a rare and meaningful thing when someone with such a large platform chooses to shine a light on animal welfare and help more people understand the work we do every day.”

Zimmerman has now gone a step further, rallying his fans to help him name the 27 cats and find them forever homes on his Patreon. His followers will then vote on the names proposed by fellow fans. To stay up to date with these furry friends and their celebrity donor, follow Deadmau5 and the HSOMH on Instagram.

Deadmau5 donated $30,000 to the Humane Society of Oakville, Milton & Halton in Canada to pay for the care needed for 27 rescue cats.

Deadmau5 performing on stage

Photo: GoatLordServant via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The donation came after the shelter asked for help on social media.

@humanesocietyomh We need your help! Today we took in 27 cats and kittens from a single household in our community. They range in age from 3 months to 3 years, and none of them have ever seen a veterinarian. Each one will need a full intake exam, vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, and ongoing care to prepare them for adoption.   The estimated cost of care for these 27 cats and kittens is $30,000.   Just from one call. One home. One moment of need. This is the reality we are facing more and more often, and it is why your support matters so deeply.   Long-time HSOMH supporters Shari and Peter Touchbourne are matching donations up to $7,500 in memory of their beloved adopted cats, Leo and Bobby, and we are very close to reaching the full match. As a non-profit organization that relies solely on donations to operate our charitable programs and services, we cannot do this work without the support of our community.   Your gift today will help provide: Veterinary exams and life-saving medical care Spay and neuter surgeries Vaccinations and microchipping Nutritious food and daily care Enrichment, rehabilitation, and compassionate support from staff and volunteers   The animals who come to us need more help than ever, and situations like this remind us how quickly costs can escalate when entire groups of animals arrive in need. Every donation right now will go twice as far, but we need your help to unlock every remaining matching dollar. Please donate today and help us unlock the full match for animals who have nowhere else to turn. ⭐️Donate at HSOMH.CA/RUDY #hsomh #oakvilleontario #catrescue #donatenow #viral ♬ original sound – Nat<3

Deadmau5: Website | Instagram
Humane Society of Oakville, Milton & Halton: Website | Instagram | TikTok

Sources: Deadmau5 Donates $30,000 to Help 27 Rescue Cats: ‘I Got You’; deadmau5 donates $30Gs to cover medical costs for 36 rescued cats at Oakville shelter

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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