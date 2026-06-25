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This New Law Could Finally Give Artists Legal Protection Against AI Theft

By Emma Taggart on June 25, 2026
Robot hand with pen

Photo: phonlamai/Depositphotos

Artists take years to develop their signature style, but in the age of AI, anyone with a single prompt can imitate their work in seconds. More and more artists are frustratingly finding their work replicated without their permission, and even Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style was recently copied by millions, prompting Japanese lawmakers to take action.

Fortunately, a new proposed law by a group of bipartisan lawmakers in Congress aims to combat the issue. The CREATOR Act (Creative Rights for Artists’ Technique and Originality Are Reserved Act) would allow visual artists to fight back and protect their work.

While copyright law already protects individual artworks, it doesn’t protect an artist’s style. The CREATOR Act aims to change that by giving artists a federal right to protect the distinctive look that makes their work instantly recognizable. The legislation would establish the right for artists to sue companies and individuals who deliberately imitate their style and profit off it without permission. Artists would even be able to take action against the AI platforms that allow others to replicate their work.

The proposed law would protect the “distinctive visual characteristics” and “identifiable visual elements” that consistently appear in an artist’s publicly distributed work and are recognized as uniquely theirs. However, because an artist’s signature style can sometimes be difficult to define, many creatives worry that well-funded corporations could argue against artists’ claims, making the law difficult to enforce.

Nevertheless, the CREATOR Act is a promising step toward strengthening artists’ rights in the age of AI. Even tech giant Adobe has been supporting it, saying, “They’re addressing something that affects every creator working today—and by extension, every industry, brand, and platform that depends on human creativity to thrive. We urge Congress to move quickly to advance this important bill.”

Source: New Law Would Give Artists Sweeping Protections Against AI Stealing Their Work

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Norway Announces Major Ban on Generative AI Use in Elementary School Classrooms

Denmark Seeks To Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes Through Ambitious Copyright Laws

Copyright Laws Make Photographs of the Eiffel Tower at Night Illegal

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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