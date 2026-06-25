This New Law Could Finally Give Artists Legal Protection Against AI Theft

Artists take years to develop their signature style, but in the age of AI, anyone with a single prompt can imitate their work in seconds. More and more artists are frustratingly finding their work replicated without their permission, and even Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style was recently copied by millions, prompting Japanese lawmakers to take action.

Fortunately, a new proposed law by a group of bipartisan lawmakers in Congress aims to combat the issue. The CREATOR Act (Creative Rights for Artists’ Technique and Originality Are Reserved Act) would allow visual artists to fight back and protect their work.

While copyright law already protects individual artworks, it doesn’t protect an artist’s style. The CREATOR Act aims to change that by giving artists a federal right to protect the distinctive look that makes their work instantly recognizable. The legislation would establish the right for artists to sue companies and individuals who deliberately imitate their style and profit off it without permission. Artists would even be able to take action against the AI platforms that allow others to replicate their work.

The proposed law would protect the “distinctive visual characteristics” and “identifiable visual elements” that consistently appear in an artist’s publicly distributed work and are recognized as uniquely theirs. However, because an artist’s signature style can sometimes be difficult to define, many creatives worry that well-funded corporations could argue against artists’ claims, making the law difficult to enforce.

Nevertheless, the CREATOR Act is a promising step toward strengthening artists’ rights in the age of AI. Even tech giant Adobe has been supporting it, saying, “They’re addressing something that affects every creator working today—and by extension, every industry, brand, and platform that depends on human creativity to thrive. We urge Congress to move quickly to advance this important bill.”

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