By now, we all know Dolly Parton is not only an iconic musician, she's also an amazing human being who devotes a lot of her time and money to causes dear to her heart. We've covered all the ways Dolly Parton helps people, from offering 100% free college tuition assistance to all Dollywood employees to her hard-hitting support of Black Lives Matter. Although she waves off attention and tries to keep a low profile when it comes to her charity work, people have been paying attention to her acts of kindness. This time, the recognition came with a $100-million check to support her endeavors.

Parton was given the Courage and Civility Award by billionaire Jeff Bezos and his partner, television personality Lauren Sanchez. “Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner—a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” wrote Sanchez in an Instagram post accompanying a video of the ceremony.

Previous recipients of the Courage and Civility Award include humanitarian chef José Andrés, the mastermind behind World Central Kitchen, and activist Van Jones. Winners have 10 years to use the funds, but already Dolly has so many inspiring projects that the money will surely expand the reach of her endeavors, whether it's her Imagination Library, which has sent millions of books to young children, to more local efforts like providing band uniforms and instruments to Black students.

“I try to put my money where my heart is,” Parton said after receiving the award and expressing her surprise after hearing the amount. “I will do my best to do good things with this money.” One thing is for sure: it'll improve the life of many and will inspire more good in the world.

