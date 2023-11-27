Home / Entertainment / Music

Dolly Parton Dazzles in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Uniform at NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show

By Regina Sienra on November 27, 2023

 

This year, Thanksgiving came with an extra side of sparkle, all thanks to Dolly Parton. The country superstar took the stage for the halftime show at the Thanksgiving football match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. With this dazzling performance, Parton kicked off the 133rd annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paying tribute to the home team, which ended up winning 45-10, Parton donned a Cowboys' cheerleader uniform, complete with a white vest with blue stars, a low-cut blue crop top, and white shorts. While the outfit created the illusion of a bare midriff and legs for days, the singer was actually wearing a bedazzled mesh over her midsection, which featured a large star over her belly button.

Parton kicked off the halftime show with her hit “Jolene,” before moving on to “9 to 5.” To round up the performance with a sports-ready anthem, she sang a mashup of two of Queen's songs, “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You”—a combo she recently covered for her debut rock album, Rockstar.

For the singer, this wasn't just any performance—it was also a chance to spotlight a cause near and dear to her heart. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times,” Parton said upon being announced as the halftime performer. “My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

You can watch Parton's soaring performance in the video below. If you want to listen to more of Dolly's rock ‘n' roll music, you can check out her album Rockstar, which features collaborations with legends such as Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, as well as covers of timeless rock songs.

Dolly Parton was the star of the halftime show for the Thanksgiving football match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

 

Parton kicked off the halftime show with her hit “Jolene,” before moving on to “9 to 5.” She also sang a mashup of two of Queen's songs, “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”

 

