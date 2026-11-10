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Short on Time? Here Are 5 Online Art Classes With Projects You Can Finish in an Afternoon

By Sara Barnes on November 10, 2026

Academy Classes With Projects You Can Finish in an Afternoon

Let’s face it: many of us are busy. But we also want a fun, creative break. Well, you can fit art into a packed schedule—it’s possible! If you can carve out an afternoon, you can take an online art class and finish its project in a day. By dinner time, you will have learned new skills and have something to show for it. So if you fear a half-finished project, we’ve got five beginner-friendly courses on My Modern Met Academy that you can confidently complete in an afternoon.

Short projects can boost self-confidence. And finishing a project builds confidence to do it again. It also inspires ways to innovate and improve on what you did before. One sitting means no stalling or forgetting where you left off—or even saying “I can finish this later…” At the same time, on-demand video courses let you work at your own pace and pause as needed.

Scroll down for five courses with projects you can finish in an afternoon. To set up your afternoon for success, pick your class, then gather your supplies ahead of time—each course has a supplies list.

Short on time but still want to create? Here are five beginner-friendly online art classes with projects you can comfortably finish in an afternoon.

 

Dappled Light: Abstract Painting with Acrylics

This course is the shortest of the bunch. In Dappled Light: Abstract Painting with Acrylics, artist Megan Elizabeth leads you through a paint-along that ends in a finished abstract painting. You’ll try the wet-on-wet technique, build texture, and add a dappled-light effect to the canvas. This course is great for anyone who wants to relax and let go of expectations.

 

Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings

Artist Nitika Ale invites you to get intuitive and create loose, expressive blooms in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings. She covers color palettes and a few wet-media techniques to turn your inspiration into beautiful forms on canvas.

 

Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

Continue with Nitika Ale in her Mixed Media Portrait Drawing class. Similar to her abstract florals course, you’ll learn to take materials and inspiration and create expressive artwork. While her Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings focuses solely on paint, here you’ll layer charcoal, watercolor, and soft pastels.

 

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners

No ruler is no problem in Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners. Taught by illustrator Sam Gillet, this course teaches you to draw a layered landscape with no reference photos. You’ll learn how to develop a horizon line, build depth, and work with light and shadow. This course only needs pencils and a sketchbook, making it a low barrier to entry.

 

Drawing 101: Building Blocks of Sketching

The most in-depth course on this list is Drawing 101: Building Blocks of Sketching with Margherita Cole. At two and a half hours, you learn the basics of sketching, creating shapes and drawing lines. You then apply what you've learned to drawings of a cat, a houseplant, and a human figure. If you want to make sketching a routine, this is a great course with techniques that apply to any subject.

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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