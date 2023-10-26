Home / Art / Drawing

50 Drawing Prompts To Help You Fill Out Your Next Sketchbook

By Margherita Cole on October 26, 2023
Drawing Prompts for Sketching

Photo: silverkblack/Depositphotos

Whether you've been drawing for a dozen years or a couple of weeks, artist's block happens to everyone. When it does, you might be searching for some easy drawing ideas. If that's the case, you've come to the right place. We've put together a list of 50 drawing prompts that will keep you inspired for a long time.

Within this collection, you'll find ideas related to nature, animals, fantasy, people, and even architecture. Even if you prefer one category to the other, it's helpful to try sketching a range of subjects to continuously develop your skills. All you'll need to get started is some paper (or your favorite sketchbook) and some drawing supplies.

Scroll down for 50 drawing prompts.

Table of Contents hide
1 Animals
1.1 A dog fetching a tennis ball
1.2 A family of ducks and ducklings walking in a line
1.3 The life cycle of a monarch butterfly
1.4 A pond of koi fish
1.5 A giraffe eating from a tall branch
1.6 A scientific illustration of a species of bird
1.7 A cat sitting by a window
1.8 A gray wolf howling at the moon
1.9 A male peacock with his feathers on display
1.10 A portrait of your pet (or your dream pet)
2 Nature
2.1 A desert with plenty of cacti
2.2 A grove of orange trees
2.3 Roses in bloom
2.4 A river winding through a forest
2.5 Cornucopia of different fall foods
2.6 A hiking trail.
2.7 A photo from a U.S. national park
2.8 A bouquet of sunflowers
2.9 Waves crashing along the beach
2.10 A weeping willow with leaves blowing in the wind
3 Fantasy
3.1 A unicorn in its natural habitat
3.2 The city of Atlantis as you imagine it
3.3 A mythical combination of two animals
3.4 A dragon and its hoard of precious objects
3.5 Your own spaceship
3.6 A vampire sleeping in a coffin
3.7 Your own fantasy character
3.8 Fairies sitting on flowers
3.9 A mermaid saving a sailor at sea
3.10 A kingdom on the Moon
4 People
4.1 A portrait of your favorite musician
4.2 Before and after a character goes through a magical transformation
4.3 A 1920s flapper
4.4 Different hand poses
4.5 An hourly comic of your life
4.6 A self-portrait
4.7 A close-up of a human eye
4.8 A prince and princess dancing at a royal ball
4.9 Someone from a famous painting
4.10 Your best friend from memory
5 Architecture
5.1 Your dream house
5.2 The building across from where you live
5.3 A famous landmark, like the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building
5.4 The New York City skyline (or another city of your choice)
5.5 A unique castle
5.6 The bedroom of your favorite character from TV or books
5.7 An ornate bridge
5.8 The exterior of an old Victorian house
5.9 A cute wooden cabin in the woods
5.10 Your kitchen at home
6 Looking for more drawing tips? Subscribe to our monthly Drawing Club newsletter.

Here are 50 drawing prompts to inspire your sketchbook.

Drawing Prompts for Sketching

Photo: Kreminska/Depositphotos

 

Animals

 

A dog fetching a tennis ball

Photo: teamjackson/Depositphotos

 

A family of ducks and ducklings walking in a line

Duck Drawing Prompt

Photo: deposit.dk/Depositphotos

 

The life cycle of a monarch butterfly

Monarch Butterfly Drawing Prompt

Photo: Blackdiamond67/Depositphotos

 

A pond of koi fish

Koi Fish Drawing Prompt

Photo: vitalsafo/Depositphotos

 

A giraffe eating from a tall branch

Giraffe Drawing Prompt

Photo: byggarn79/Depositphotos

 

A scientific illustration of a species of bird

Illustration of a Bird Drawing Prompt

Photo: ruskpp/Depositphotos

 

A cat sitting by a window

Cat Drawing Prompt

Photo: Kutredrig/Depositphotos

 

A gray wolf howling at the moon

Wolf Howling at the Moon Drawing Prompt

Photo: welcomia/Depositphotos

 

A male peacock with his feathers on display

Peacock Drawing Prompt

Photo: PantherMediaSeller/Depositphotos

 

A portrait of your pet (or your dream pet)

Pet Drawing Prompt

Photo: pyotr021/Depositphotos

 

Nature

 

A desert with plenty of cacti

Desert Drawing Prompt

Photo: eric1513/Depositphotos

 

A grove of orange trees

Orange Grove Drawing Prompt

Photo: siculodoc/Depositphotos

 

Roses in bloom

Roses Drawing Prompt

Photo: re_bekka/Depositphotos

 

A river winding through a forest

River Drawing Prompt

Photo: pellinni/Depositphotos

 

Cornucopia of different fall foods

Cornucopia Drawing Prompt

Photo: dar19.30/Depositphotos

 

A hiking trail.

Hiking Trail Drawing Prompt

Photo: Antonio-S/Depositphotos

 

A photo from a U.S. national park

National Park Drawing Prompt

Photo: dibrova/Depositphotos

 

A bouquet of sunflowers

Sunflower Drawing Prompt

Photo: AntonMatyukha/Depositphotos

 

Waves crashing along the beach

Ocean Drawing Prompt

Photo: leszekglasner/Depositphotos

 

A weeping willow with leaves blowing in the wind

Weeping Willow Drawing Prompt

Photo: scrisman/Depositphotos

 

Fantasy

 

A unicorn in its natural habitat

Drawing Prompt of a Unicorn

Photo: CoreyFord/Depositphotos

 

The city of Atlantis as you imagine it

Atlantis Drawing Prompt

Photo: artefacti/Depositphotos

 

A mythical combination of two animals

Chimera Drawing Prompt

Photo: lifeonwhite/Depositphotos

 

A dragon and its hoard of precious objects

Dragon Drawing Prompt

Photo: mppriv/Depositphotos

 

Your own spaceship

Spaceship Drawing Prompt

Photo: algolonline/Depositphotos

 

A vampire sleeping in a coffin

Vampire Drawing Prompt

Photo: Fotolit2/Depositphotos

 

Your own fantasy character

Fantasy Character Drawing Prompt

Photo: KrisCole/Depositphotos

 

Fairies sitting on flowers

Fairy Drawing Prompt

Photo: Majorgaine/Depositphotos

 

A mermaid saving a sailor at sea

Mermaid Drawing Prompt

Photo: Majorgaine/Depositphotos

 

A kingdom on the Moon

Moon Drawing Prompt

Photo: frenta/Depositphotos

 

People

 

A portrait of your favorite musician

Musician Drawing Prompt

Photo: Kohanova1991/Depositphotos

 

Before and after a character goes through a magical transformation

Superman Drawing Prompt

Photo: billiondigital/Depositphotos

 

A 1920s flapper

Flapper Drawing Prompt

Photo: everett225/Depositphotos

 

Different hand poses

Hand Poses Drawing Prompt

Photo: NLshop/Depositphotos

 

An hourly comic of your life

Drawing Prompts for Sketching

Photo: Kreminska/Depositphotos

 

A self-portrait

Drawing Prompts for Sketching

Photo: NewAfrica/Depositphotos

 

A close-up of a human eye

Human Eye Drawing Prompt

Photo: pressmaster/Depositphotos

 

A prince and princess dancing at a royal ball

Royal Ball Drawing Prompt

Photo: marzolino/Depositphotos

 

Someone from a famous painting

Famous Painting Drawing Prompt

Photo: toucanet/Depositphotos

 

Your best friend from memory

Best Friend Portrait Drawing Prompt

Photo: odua/Depositphotos

 

Architecture

 

Your dream house

Dream House Drawing Prompt

Photo: Lawcain/Depositphotos

 

The building across from where you live

Architecture Drawing Prompt

Photo: littleny/Depositphotos

 

A famous landmark, like the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building

Eiffel Tower Drawing Prompt

Photo: WDGPhoto/Depositphotos

 

The New York City skyline (or another city of your choice)

New York City Drawing Prompt

Photo: palinchak/Depositphotos

 

A unique castle

Castle Drawing Prompt

Photo: mikdam/Depositphotos

 

The bedroom of your favorite character from TV or books

Bedroom Drawing Prompt

Photo: photographee.eu/Depositphotos

 

An ornate bridge

Bridge Drawing prompt

Photo: mshch1/Depositphotos

 

The exterior of an old Victorian house

Victorian House Drawing Prompt

Photo: Pierdelune/Depositphotos

 

A cute wooden cabin in the woods

Cabin in the Woods Drawing Prompt

Photo: kvddesign/Depositphotos

 

Your kitchen at home

Kitchen Drawing Prompt

Photo: brizmaker/Depositphotos

Looking for more drawing tips? Subscribe to our monthly Drawing Club newsletter.

Related Articles:

12 Excellent Drawing Books Recommended by Artists and Illustrators

Discover the Four Essentials You’ll Need To Start Drawing Today

10 Architectural Drawing Tips From a Professional Artist

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

40 Easy Things to Draw in Your Sketchbook Right Now
12 Excellent Drawing Books Recommended by Artists and Illustrators
Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes
Inktober: The Worldwide Art Challenge That Has Everyone Drawing in October
Discover the Four Essentials You’ll Need To Start Drawing Today
Mr. Doodle Debuts Disney-Inspired Solo Exhibition in Macau

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn the Basics of Charcoal Drawing To Capture the Intensity of Life With Art
10 Architectural Drawing Tips From a Professional Artist
Artist Enhances His Original Drawings by Openly Embracing AI as Creative Tool [Interview]
12 Artists Who Were Masters of Drawing, From Leonardo da Vinci to Pablo Picasso
Illustrator Shares Her Top Drawing Tips (And Two Things to Avoid)
5 iPad Drawing Tips You Need To Know Before Starting a Digital Drawing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.