50 Drawing Prompts To Help You Fill Out Your Next Sketchbook

Whether you've been drawing for a dozen years or a couple of weeks, artist's block happens to everyone. When it does, you might be searching for some easy drawing ideas. If that's the case, you've come to the right place. We've put together a list of 50 drawing prompts that will keep you inspired for a long time.

Within this collection, you'll find ideas related to nature, animals, fantasy, people, and even architecture. Even if you prefer one category to the other, it's helpful to try sketching a range of subjects to continuously develop your skills. All you'll need to get started is some paper (or your favorite sketchbook) and some drawing supplies.

Scroll down for 50 drawing prompts.

Here are 50 drawing prompts to inspire your sketchbook.

Animals

A dog fetching a tennis ball

A family of ducks and ducklings walking in a line

The life cycle of a monarch butterfly

A pond of koi fish

A giraffe eating from a tall branch

A scientific illustration of a species of bird

A cat sitting by a window

A gray wolf howling at the moon

A male peacock with his feathers on display

A portrait of your pet (or your dream pet)

Nature

A desert with plenty of cacti

A grove of orange trees

Roses in bloom

A river winding through a forest

Cornucopia of different fall foods

A hiking trail.

A photo from a U.S. national park

A bouquet of sunflowers

Waves crashing along the beach

A weeping willow with leaves blowing in the wind

Fantasy

A unicorn in its natural habitat

The city of Atlantis as you imagine it

A mythical combination of two animals

A dragon and its hoard of precious objects

Your own spaceship

A vampire sleeping in a coffin

Your own fantasy character

Fairies sitting on flowers

A mermaid saving a sailor at sea

A kingdom on the Moon

People

A portrait of your favorite musician

Before and after a character goes through a magical transformation

A 1920s flapper

Different hand poses

An hourly comic of your life

A self-portrait

A close-up of a human eye

A prince and princess dancing at a royal ball

Someone from a famous painting

Your best friend from memory

Architecture

Your dream house

The building across from where you live

A famous landmark, like the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building

The New York City skyline (or another city of your choice)

A unique castle

The bedroom of your favorite character from TV or books

An ornate bridge

The exterior of an old Victorian house

A cute wooden cabin in the woods

Your kitchen at home

