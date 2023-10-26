50 Drawing Prompts To Help You Fill Out Your Next Sketchbook

Whether you've been drawing for a dozen years or a couple of weeks, artist's block happens to everyone. When it does, you might be searching for some easy drawing ideas. If that's the case, you've come to the right place. We've put together a list of 50 drawing prompts that will keep you inspired for a long time.
Within this collection, you'll find ideas related to nature, animals, fantasy, people, and even architecture. Even if you prefer one category to the other, it's helpful to try sketching a range of subjects to continuously develop your skills. All you'll need to get started is some paper (or your favorite sketchbook) and some drawing supplies.
Scroll down for 50 drawing prompts.
Here are 50 drawing prompts to inspire your sketchbook.
Animals
A dog fetching a tennis ball
A family of ducks and ducklings walking in a line
The life cycle of a monarch butterfly
A pond of koi fish
A giraffe eating from a tall branch
A scientific illustration of a species of bird
A cat sitting by a window
A gray wolf howling at the moon
A male peacock with his feathers on display
A portrait of your pet (or your dream pet)
Nature
A desert with plenty of cacti
A grove of orange trees
Roses in bloom
A river winding through a forest
Cornucopia of different fall foods
A hiking trail.
A photo from a U.S. national park
A bouquet of sunflowers
Waves crashing along the beach
A weeping willow with leaves blowing in the wind
Fantasy
A unicorn in its natural habitat
The city of Atlantis as you imagine it
A mythical combination of two animals
A dragon and its hoard of precious objects
Your own spaceship
A vampire sleeping in a coffin
Your own fantasy character
Fairies sitting on flowers
A mermaid saving a sailor at sea
A kingdom on the Moon
People
A portrait of your favorite musician
Before and after a character goes through a magical transformation
A 1920s flapper
Different hand poses
An hourly comic of your life
A self-portrait
A close-up of a human eye
A prince and princess dancing at a royal ball
Someone from a famous painting
Your best friend from memory
Architecture
Your dream house
The building across from where you live
A famous landmark, like the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building
The New York City skyline (or another city of your choice)
A unique castle
The bedroom of your favorite character from TV or books
An ornate bridge
The exterior of an old Victorian house
A cute wooden cabin in the woods
Your kitchen at home
