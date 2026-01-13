Home / Classes / Academy

3 Online Portrait Drawing Classes Teaching Distinctly Different Ways To Draw the Face

By Sara Barnes on January 13, 2026

Portrait Classes on My Modern Met Academy

The great thing about making art is that there are seemingly infinite ways to do things. For every drawing technique an artist uses, another creative could have a totally different approach—even when they are capturing the same subject matter. While this can be overwhelming to someone just starting their art-making journey, it also means that there are no wrong answers. Proving this is a trio of classes on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. In each class, you’ll learn a different way to draw a portrait.

The portraiture classes we offer range from realistic to abstract styles. If you’re interested in learning to depict nearly every hair on a person’s head and every wrinkle in their skin, then you’ll want to enroll in Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy with Matheus Macedo. You’ll gain the necessary skills to tackle photo-level realism by breaking the subject down into manageable bits.

Illustrator Melissa de Nobrega offers another way to tackle the face. In her class, Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like, she helps you understand the underlying facial structure before you start sketching. Her aesthetic is realistic but with light stylization; de Nobrega focuses on looking at proportions and laying guidelines to get everything right, but she doesn’t go into the same exacting detail that Macedo does.

Artist Nitika Ale creates abstract portraiture and shares how to make it yourself in her class titled Mixed Media Portrait Drawing. Using charcoal, pastels, and watercolor, Ale demonstrates layering techniques that bring the variety of materials together in dynamic harmony. The process is playful and expressive.

Regardless of which portraiture class you choose first, you’ll be amazed by what you can create. Visit My Modern Met Academy to get started.

Learn how to draw portraiture in three distinct ways through My Modern Met Academy. The most realistic of the three is Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy with Matheus Macedo.

Realistic Portrait Drawing with Matheus Macedo

Realistic Portrait Drawing with Matheus Macedo

Realistic Portrait Drawing with Matheus Macedo

 

For a realistic but slightly stylized face, enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like with Melissa de Nobrega.

Portrait Drawing for Beginners

Portrait Drawing for Beginners

Portrait Drawing for Beginners

 

Looking to add abstraction to your portraits? You'll want to try Mixed Media Portrait Drawing with Nitika Ale.

Mixed Media Portraits

Mixed Media Portraits

Mixed Media Portraits

All classes are available on My Modern Met Academy.

