Home / Design

Elegant Himalayan Salt Lamps Take Inspiration From the Curving Bodies of Flamingos

By Ava Linker on August 15, 2025

RF Labs Himalayan Salt Lamps Flamingo Collection

The innovative Embers of Peace collection by RF Lab refines the conventional Himalayan salt lamp into a series of sculptural lighting pieces. Their various lamps are designed to create a tranquil space to relax and recharge.

They believe in healing with design and thus take a logical approach to a usually spiritual device. Traditional Himalayan salt lamps are often marketed as mood lighting for purifying and wellness. Embers of Peace leans further into this idea. Each lamp produces a soft amber glow that embraces the tones and texture of the salt while shaping the mood of a space. The warm pink light is ambient and purposefully suited for making a home feel like a sanctum. It creates an overall atmosphere that gently reminds you to breathe. Each detail is deliberate, from the materials to the design balance.

Flamingo Grace, one of the sculptural series designed by Chloe Liew, is meant to mimic that classic and elegant flamingo pose—head down, s-curved neck. Made of handcrafted solid wood with a clear glass container for the Himalayan salt, it exudes a sense of elegant calmness. The pink salt ties the design back to the flamingo and creates a piece as graceful as the animal it emulates. Other designs within the Embers of Piece collection offer an equally refined touch with minimalist and, at times, geometric aesthetics.

For those interested in acquiring a piece, there are showrooms in Shanghai and Miami. You can contact RF Lab via their website for more info.

Part of the Embers of Peace collection, RF Lab creates modern and elegant standing lamps that bring soothing tones to any room.

RF Labs Himalayan Salt Lamps Serinity Glow L

Embers of Peace by RF Lab

Their Flamingo Grace pieces are inspired by a flamingo’s graceful balance and the pink salt rocks add to its charm.

Embers of Peace by RF Lab

Embers of Peace by RF Lab

Embers of Peace by RF Lab

RF Lab believes in healing through design and curates every piece to help improve people’s quality of life.

RF Labs Himalayan Salt Lamps Atmos Glow

Embers of Peace by RF Lab

RF Lab: Website | Instagram

All images via RF Lab.

Sources: Flamingo Grace (Lamp Sculpture for Himalaya Salt) by RF Lab (ELTO Consultancy)

Related Articles:

Wall-Mounted Animal Lamps Bring a Touch of the Wild Indoors

Colorful Handblown Glass Table Lamps Honor the Tradition of Chinese Lanterns

These Kaleidoscopic Smart Lamps Turn Any Room Into a Mesmerizing Light Show

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Designers of Shakira’s New World Tour Bring Giant “She Wolf“ to the Stage [Interview]
3D-Printed Recycled Plastic Swirls Around the Interior of an Experimental Gelateria
DIY Book Nook Kits Let You Build Your Own Cozy Little Worlds on Your Shelf
Greece’s Euro Uses the Same Design Found on Ancient Coins 2,500 Years Ago
Experience Spa-Level Luxury at Home With These Scandinavian-Inspired Saunas
World’s First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer Revolutionizes DIY Creativity

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers
Living 3D-Printed Structures Pull Carbon Dioxide From the Air
Latvia’s Passports Are a Stunning Ode to the Country’s Natural Environment
Designer Invents Flying “Superbike” and Takes It for a Ride in the Sky
Colorful Handblown Glass Table Lamps Honor the Tradition of Chinese Lanterns
Artist Transforms Cold War Fighter Jet With Colorful Glass Beads Inspired by African Beadwork

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.