Elegant Himalayan Salt Lamps Take Inspiration From the Curving Bodies of Flamingos

The innovative Embers of Peace collection by RF Lab refines the conventional Himalayan salt lamp into a series of sculptural lighting pieces. Their various lamps are designed to create a tranquil space to relax and recharge.

They believe in healing with design and thus take a logical approach to a usually spiritual device. Traditional Himalayan salt lamps are often marketed as mood lighting for purifying and wellness. Embers of Peace leans further into this idea. Each lamp produces a soft amber glow that embraces the tones and texture of the salt while shaping the mood of a space. The warm pink light is ambient and purposefully suited for making a home feel like a sanctum. It creates an overall atmosphere that gently reminds you to breathe. Each detail is deliberate, from the materials to the design balance.

Flamingo Grace, one of the sculptural series designed by Chloe Liew, is meant to mimic that classic and elegant flamingo pose—head down, s-curved neck. Made of handcrafted solid wood with a clear glass container for the Himalayan salt, it exudes a sense of elegant calmness. The pink salt ties the design back to the flamingo and creates a piece as graceful as the animal it emulates. Other designs within the Embers of Piece collection offer an equally refined touch with minimalist and, at times, geometric aesthetics.

For those interested in acquiring a piece, there are showrooms in Shanghai and Miami. You can contact RF Lab via their website for more info.

Part of the Embers of Peace collection, RF Lab creates modern and elegant standing lamps that bring soothing tones to any room.

Their Flamingo Grace pieces are inspired by a flamingo’s graceful balance and the pink salt rocks add to its charm.

RF Lab believes in healing through design and curates every piece to help improve people’s quality of life.

