Colorful Handblown Glass Table Lamps Honor the Tradition of Chinese Lanterns

Inspired by traditional Chinese lanterns, Sylvia Lee—creative and executive director of The Goodman Studio—created a colorful series of handblown glass table lamps. Each elegant, made-to-order lantern honors Chinese cultural symbolism and Lee’s cherished memories, serving as a heartfelt tribute to her ancestors.

Being French Canadian with Chinese roots, Lee has always felt a strong connection to lanterns, especially since they’ve played such an important role in her family's traditions. She explains, “Lanterns are so much more than mere decorations—they symbolize comfort, meditation, grief, safety, and peace. They light our way home, literally and figuratively.” Lee adds, “I remember when my grandmother passed away, my aunt told us to leave the lights on at home, so her spirit could find its way back. This stayed with me.”

Each lantern is carefully handcrafted by the skilled artisans at The Goodman Studio, using colored handblown glass that’s double sandblasted to reveal intricate lattice and woven patterns. With a sleek brass base and available in a variety of colors, they emit a warm light that brings a cozy, comforting glow to any space.

Lee recently exhibited her lantern collection at Toronto design festival DesignTO 2025 alongside Brad Turner, a fellow designer at The Goodman Studio. The exhibition, titled Radia Linea, was a true showcase of the studio’s amazing glassblowing skills, highlighting just how versatile glass can be.

Check out the Lantern Collection below and explore more of their artistic lighting on The Goodman Studio’s website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Goodman Studio.

