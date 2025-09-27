Home / Design

Designers Transform Discarded Tokyo Train Parts Into a Stylish Table Lamp

By Emma Taggart on September 27, 2025

Often, the best—and most sustainable—design begins with what’s already available. For London-based studio Akasaki & Vanhuyse, that meant giving new life to discarded train parts. Their sculptural table lamp, WA, is built from resin strap handles salvaged from the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line 8500 series, which was retired in January 2023.

Roughly 1,400 resin strap handles were gathered, restored, and transformed into a limited run of 150 lamps, highlighting Akasaki & Vanhuyse’s focus on sustainable making practices. At just under 8 inches tall and weighing 2.65 pounds, each lamp features 9 stacked rings with subtle gaps in between, allowing the light to filter through. The rings are held in place by mirrored, rust-resistant stainless steel legs, giving the WA lamp a durable yet modern finish.

No two lamps are the same, and every one carries the history of countless Tokyo train journeys. The WA rings were sandblasted to strip away their glossy coating, revealing a matte finish etched with scratches, dents, and the subtle wear of daily use. These preserved traces form a distinctive crackle-like texture, making every piece truly unique. For those lucky enough to own one, they’ll keep a little piece of Tokyo in their home.

Check out images of the WA below and find out more about the design on Akasaki & Vanhuyse’ website.

The WA table lamp by London-based studio Akasaki & Vanhuyse is made from discarded Tokyo train parts.

It features nine resin strap handles from the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line 8500 series, which was retired in January 2023.

Akasaki & Vanhuyse: Website | Instagram

Source: WA Table Lamp

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
