Designers Transform Discarded Tokyo Train Parts Into a Stylish Table Lamp

Often, the best—and most sustainable—design begins with what’s already available. For London-based studio Akasaki & Vanhuyse, that meant giving new life to discarded train parts. Their sculptural table lamp, WA, is built from resin strap handles salvaged from the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line 8500 series, which was retired in January 2023.

Roughly 1,400 resin strap handles were gathered, restored, and transformed into a limited run of 150 lamps, highlighting Akasaki & Vanhuyse’s focus on sustainable making practices. At just under 8 inches tall and weighing 2.65 pounds, each lamp features 9 stacked rings with subtle gaps in between, allowing the light to filter through. The rings are held in place by mirrored, rust-resistant stainless steel legs, giving the WA lamp a durable yet modern finish.

No two lamps are the same, and every one carries the history of countless Tokyo train journeys. The WA rings were sandblasted to strip away their glossy coating, revealing a matte finish etched with scratches, dents, and the subtle wear of daily use. These preserved traces form a distinctive crackle-like texture, making every piece truly unique. For those lucky enough to own one, they’ll keep a little piece of Tokyo in their home.

Check out images of the WA below and find out more about the design on Akasaki & Vanhuyse’ website.

