15 Bunches of Dried Flowers To Fill Your Home With Beautiful Blooms Forever

By Sara Barnes on March 6, 2022
Dried Flowers

Dry Dry Flowers | $22
A bouquet of flowers can brighten up a home. But, in having bunches of blooms, there is one foregone conclusion: eventually they will wilt. While this might deter you from having flowers in your home, there’s another way to enjoy the beauty of blooms. Dried flowers are a popular way to fill your space with florals and be able to keep them for as long as you like.

It’s important to note that dried flowers are different than pressed flowers, which are created when not-yet-wilted blooms are preserved by flattening and applying pressure to them (under a stack of books, for instance). Dried flowers are just that—florals that are still in their recognizable forms but have already wilted.

When people talk about dried flowers, they might also mean dried leaves, like giant palms. These are statement-making leaves that look great when displayed by themselves. Other dried flowers, as you'll see, will look great in bouquets or as a single bloom in a vase.

If you search for dried flowers, you’ll find that there is a vast selection available—particularly through Etsy. We’ve compiled a list of exquisite dried flowers and beautiful bouquets that are available now and ready to decorate your home.

Want to fill your home with blooms but don't like how they'll eventually wilt? Decorate your space with dried flowers! Here are some beautiful options.

 

Sunny Lavender Bouquet

 

Angel Pink Silver Daisies

 

Natural Dried Straw Flowers

 

Eucalyptus Daisy Bouquet

Dried Flowers

Hitomi Gift | $19.90

 

Floral Arrangement

Dried Flowers

Rose for You | $16.95

 

Baby Blue Mountain

 

Dried Pampas Grass

Dried Flowers

Lozidecor | $52.46+

 

Jumbo Sun Palm Leaf

Dried Flowers

Vallari Decor | $38.25+

 

Bleached Palm Leaves

 

Dried Spear Palm Leaves

 

Dried Glass Stems

 

Billy Button Balls

 

Dried Phalaenopsis Boquet

 

Preserved Lilac Pampas & Dried Florals

