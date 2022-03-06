15 Bunches of Dried Flowers To Fill Your Home With Beautiful Blooms Forever

A bouquet of flowers can brighten up a home. But, in having bunches of blooms, there is one foregone conclusion: eventually they will wilt. While this might deter you from having flowers in your home, there’s another way to enjoy the beauty of blooms. Dried flowers are a popular way to fill your space with florals and be able to keep them for as long as you like.

It’s important to note that dried flowers are different than pressed flowers, which are created when not-yet-wilted blooms are preserved by flattening and applying pressure to them (under a stack of books, for instance). Dried flowers are just that—florals that are still in their recognizable forms but have already wilted.

When people talk about dried flowers, they might also mean dried leaves, like giant palms. These are statement-making leaves that look great when displayed by themselves. Other dried flowers, as you'll see, will look great in bouquets or as a single bloom in a vase.

If you search for dried flowers, you’ll find that there is a vast selection available—particularly through Etsy. We’ve compiled a list of exquisite dried flowers and beautiful bouquets that are available now and ready to decorate your home.

