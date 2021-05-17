Home / Art

Resin Crystal Trays Preserve Real Flowers Inside Their Glossy Surfaces

By Emma Taggart on May 17, 2021
Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Crystals and flowers are some of our planet's most beautiful natural materials. In a bid to combine the qualities of both and bring the beauty of nature inside, Russian artists Katerina Marchenko and Artashes Sardaryan (of SARDART.STORE) decided to create resin crystal trays with real botanicals encased inside them.

“Artashes was inspired by the shape and texture of natural crystals,” Marchenko tells My Modern Met. “He decided to add real flowers to them to make the final objects look really magical.” Each piece features a diverse selection of real flowers and leaves that have been dried, pressed, arranged, and encased in layers of colored epoxy resin.

Although each piece is crafted by human hands, the final results look like real slabs of natural crystal. And just like a fossil, flowers are preserved inside the hard material forever. Each flowering crystal is not only a beautiful work of art, but their flat surfaces also make them the perfect surface for displaying food, drinks, candles, and even jewelry.

While some works are sold as their raw, organic crystal-like form, other pieces have been made into pieces of furniture. Sardaryan attached metal pin legs to one piece to create a coffee table; and with another, he added a wooden frame to turn it into a breakfast tray. According to Marchenko, more home furnishings like these are currently in production and will be available to purchase soon.

Check out the beautiful crystals below and buy your own via Marchenko’s Etsy page or the SARDART.STORE website.

Russian artists Katerina Marchenko and Artashes Sardaryan create resin crystal trays with real flowers encased inside them.

Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Each piece features a diverse selection of real flowers and leaves.

Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina MarchenkoFlower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Each element has been dried, pressed, arranged, and encased in layers of epoxy resin.

Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina MarchenkoFlower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko
Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Photo: Eva Slovak

Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Photo: Eva Slovak

Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Photo: Eva Slovak

Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Photo: Eva Slovak

Flower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina Marchenko

Photo: Eva Slovak

Each finished surface makes the perfect table or tray.

Flower Crystal TableFlower Crystal Food TrayFlower Crystal Food TrayFlower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina MarchenkoFlower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina MarchenkoFlower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina MarchenkoFlower Crystals by SARDART and Katerina MarchenkoKaterina Marchenko: Website | Instagam | Etsy
SARDART.STORE: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katerina Marchenko / SARDART.STORE / Eva Slovak.

