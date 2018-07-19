Home / Photography / ContestAmazing Winners of ‘Drone Awards 2018’ Reveal the Best Aerial Photos of the Year

Amazing Winners of ‘Drone Awards 2018’ Reveal the Best Aerial Photos of the Year

By Jessica Stewart on July 19, 2018
Drone Photo Awards

“Above The Polar Bear” by Florian Ledoux. Photographer of the Year

Celebrating the art of drone photography, the inaugural Drone Awards attracted the attention of photographers from 101 different countries. And with over 4,400 submissions, the expert jury had their hands full in deciding who would win the grand prize. In the end, it was French photographer Florian Ledoux who took home the title of Photographer of the Year for his award-winning photo of a polar bear swimming through the freezing waters of northern Canada.

International photographers submitted their work to six different categories capturing the variety of possibilities that drone photography allows. Top entries in the Sport category demonstrate how overhead shadows can be used to great effect, while photographers in the Abstract category use perspective and distance to create new forms.

The contest, which was created by the organizers of the prestigious Siena International Photography Awards, aims to remind the public of drone photography's artistic value. “In this growing debate, regarding surveillance and privacy issues in the midst of ever-advancing technology, the role of the artists seems seminal,” the organization writes. “Contemporary aerial artists continue to use photography to create images of extraordinary reach and power, deepening our understanding of the world beyond its surface appearance and the way we relate to it.”

The winning photographs will be part of a group exhibition, Sky's the Limit, in Siena, Italy from October 26, 2018 to December 2, 2018.

The winners of the first annual Drone Awards demonstrate the artistry of drone photography.

Drone Photo Awards

“Weather Snake” by Ovi D. Pop. Winner, Abstract

Aerial Photography Awards

“Assisi Over the Clouds” by Francesco Cattuto. Winner, Urban

Aerial Photography Awards

“El Angel” by Luis Alonso Jimenez Silva. Runner Up, Sport

Aerial Photography Awards

“Mada’in Saleh” by Gabriel Scanu. Winner, Nature

Drone Photo Awards

“Pilgrimage of Millions of People” by Qinghua Shui. Winner, People

Aerial Photography Awards

“Entrance to Hell” by Xiaoxiao Liu. Runner Up, Nature

Drone Photo Awards

“Skating Shadows” by Vincent Riemersma. Winner, Sport

Aerial Photography Awards

“Ameneties” by Gary Cummins. Runner Up, Urban

2018 Drone Awards Photo Contest

“Warehouse Fire” by Byron du Bois. Runner Up, Urban

Aerial Photography Awards

“Whale Sharks” by Bachir Moukarzel. Highly Commended, Wildlife

Aerial Photography Awards

“Dendrites” by Branko Markovic. Highly Commended, Abstract

Drone Photo Awards

“Big Shadow” by Thomas Vijayan. Runner Up, Wildlife

2018 Drone Awards Photo Contest

“Blacktip Shark” by Adam Barker. Winner, Wildlife

Drone Photo Awards

“Vertical Racing” by Shoayb Khattab. Highly Commended, Sport

2018 Drone Awards Photo Contest

“Ice Magic” by Martin Mecnarowski. Runner Up, Abstract

Drone Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by the Drone Awards.

Related Articles:

Drone Video Award Winners Demonstrate the Breathtaking Capabilities of Aerial Video

20 of the Most Spectacular Drone Photographs of 2017

SkyPixel Photo Contest Announces the Best Aerial Photography of 2017

30+ Best Photography Competitions to Elevate Your Craft

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovova
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Solar System Bib Necklace
by Yugen Tribe
$55.00
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing Macro Winners of the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2018
Spectacular Shortlist for Best Astronomy Photos of the Year Announced
Stunning Winners of the 2018 iPhone Photography Awards
Adorable Winners of the 2018 Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
Incredible Winners of the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Stunning Winners of The Nature Conservancy 2018 Global Photo Contest

Popular Articles

More Like This
Style
Vans Is Releasing a Van Gogh Fashion Line Inspired by the Iconic Artist
Photography
Photographer Accused of Using Too Much Photoshop Shares Before and After Images
Painting
10 Essential Watercolor Techniques All Painters Need to Know
Funny
Comic Artist Uses Biting Wit to Humorously Depict Her Everyday Life Struggles
Travel
Giant Pair of Hands Hold Up a Curving Pedestrian Bridge in Vietnam
Art
People Everywhere Are Working on Different “100 Day Projects” and You Can Too

Popular On The Web

From Our Partners

More on My Modern Met

Early ‘Nature’ Highlights of the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Early Highlights of the 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
National Geographic Unveils Magazine Cover Photo Taken by Online Community Member
15+ Best Engagement Photos of 2018 (So Far) Celebrating Couples Madly in Love
Early Highlights of “People” in the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Amazing Winners of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Announced
Winners of 2018 Birth Photography Contest Celebrate Magic Moments of Childbirth
Unforgettable Winning Images of the 2018 World Press Photo Contest
Early Highlights of the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Winners of Wet Plate Competition Embrace the Artistry of 19th-Century Photography Technique
Awe-Inspiring Winners of Smithsonian’s 15th Annual Photo Contest
Winners of the 2018 National Geographic Traveller UK Photography Competition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.