Amazing Winners of ‘Drone Awards 2018’ Reveal the Best Aerial Photos of the Year

Celebrating the art of drone photography, the inaugural Drone Awards attracted the attention of photographers from 101 different countries. And with over 4,400 submissions, the expert jury had their hands full in deciding who would win the grand prize. In the end, it was French photographer Florian Ledoux who took home the title of Photographer of the Year for his award-winning photo of a polar bear swimming through the freezing waters of northern Canada.

International photographers submitted their work to six different categories capturing the variety of possibilities that drone photography allows. Top entries in the Sport category demonstrate how overhead shadows can be used to great effect, while photographers in the Abstract category use perspective and distance to create new forms.

The contest, which was created by the organizers of the prestigious Siena International Photography Awards, aims to remind the public of drone photography's artistic value. “In this growing debate, regarding surveillance and privacy issues in the midst of ever-advancing technology, the role of the artists seems seminal,” the organization writes. “Contemporary aerial artists continue to use photography to create images of extraordinary reach and power, deepening our understanding of the world beyond its surface appearance and the way we relate to it.”

The winning photographs will be part of a group exhibition, Sky's the Limit, in Siena, Italy from October 26, 2018 to December 2, 2018.

The winners of the first annual Drone Awards demonstrate the artistry of drone photography.

Drone Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by the Drone Awards.

Related Articles :

Drone Video Award Winners Demonstrate the Breathtaking Capabilities of Aerial Video

20 of the Most Spectacular Drone Photographs of 2017

SkyPixel Photo Contest Announces the Best Aerial Photography of 2017

30+ Best Photography Competitions to Elevate Your Craft