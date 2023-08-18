View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Not only is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a star on the screen, but he's also a hero in real life. Weeks after the actor and former WWE fighter made a historic donation to SAG-AFTRA in support of their ongoing strike, he surprised a UFC fighter with a touching gift. After sending most of his UFC earnings back to his village in Zimbabwe, Themba Gorimbo didn't have enough money for an apartment and had been sleeping on a couch. Johnson met Gorimbo in person and presented him with a new house for him and his family.

An Instagram video follows the entire reveal. At the start, Gorimbo is being interviewed while The Rock is sneaking up from behind. Once Johnson steps forward, the pair immediately embrace in an affectionate hug. Gorimbo's story of sending nearly all of his money back home to Africa so they can build a well for clean drinking water touched the WWE legend. They also bonded over the fact that both of them reached a point where they had just $7 in their bank account. Little did Gorimbo know that his life was about to be changed.

The Rock whisked him away to a house in Miami under the pretense of introducing him to a friend. As it turns out, there was no friend to meet up with. The Black Adam star brought Gorimbo to a house and let the ambitious UFC fighter know that it was now his home. When The Rock presented the keys to Gorimbo, he nearly broke down in tears. In the caption for the video, Johnson writes, “You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your ‘My Reason' list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks. I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day.” He also tells Gorimbo in the video that all he has to focus on is bringing his family to Miami so they can live together as he continues to chase his dream.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprises UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo by gifting him a new house in Miami for him and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Instagram

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Donates Historic Sum to SAG-AFTRA to Support Actors Out of Work

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Take on the TikTok Tortilla Challenge

Quadruple Amputee Given 3% of Survival as Baby Defies Odds, Becomes Pro Sportsman