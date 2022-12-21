Home / Technology

Dyson Debuts Noise-Canceling Headphones With Detachable Air-Purifying Visor

By Margherita Cole on December 21, 2022
Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones

For people who commute or travel, a good quality pair of headphones is a must. Usually, this means choosing between wireless earphones or ones that fit over-the-ears, but soon, there will be another option. British technology company Dyson—known for its array of vacuums—is debuting its first wearable product. Called Dyson Zone, this unique pair of headphones not only cancels outside noise, but it also purifies the air you breathe.

Created over a six-year period, this unique product offers the latest in audio and purifying technology, ideal for those living in cities and urban areas. “Air pollution is a global problem—it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work, and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone™ purifies the air you breathe on the move,” says chief engineer Jake Dyson. “And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturized air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.”

As the Dyson Zone headphones cancel noise pollution, the earpieces can simultaneously absorb air that is then filtered and delivered to the visor surrounding a person's nose and mouth. The visor comes with an electrostatic filter that lasts up to 12 months before requiring a replacement. Similarly, the headphones are capable of 38 decibels of noise cancellation and are compatible with Bluetooth, SBC, AC, and LHDC audio codecs. When not using the visor, the Dyson Zone headphones can last for about 50 hours; however, the battery time decreases to 4 hours when taking advantage of the air filtration system at its lowest setting. The medium filtration makes battery life 2.5 hours; high filtration makes battery life 1.5 hours.

The Dyson Zone will be available for pre-order by appointment only for U.S. customers beginning in March. Later, the headphones will be available to purchase via Dyson's website and through Dyson Demo stores starting at $949.

British technology company Dyson is debuting a unique pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones

Called Dyson Zone, these headphones include a detachable visor that purifies the air.

Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones

Watch this video to learn more about the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones:

Dyson: Website 
h/t: [designboom, engadget]

All images via Dyson.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
