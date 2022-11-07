Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Romantic Oil Paintings of Interiors Explore the Meaning of Home

By Jessica Stewart on November 7, 2022
Warm Light by Ekaterina Popova

“Warm Light”
With her intimate oil paintings, artist Ekaterina Popova invites us into her personal space. In both warm and cool color palettes, the Philadelphia-based painter depicts interiors as a way to investigate the meaning of home. In Enjoy the View, which opens at Paris' Cohle Gallery on November 17, 2022, she invites the viewer into these romantic, lived-in spaces.

An unmade bed, an open window, a bathtub filled with water—all these simple gestures of daily life are elevated to a new level in Popova's paintings. Through painterly brushstrokes and the remarkable use of color, she is able to breathe life into these rooms, creating both an air of mystery and a touch of familiarity. Her paintings highlight the warmth and beauty of lived-in domestic spaces, including items and objects that refer to a human presence without including any figures within the frame.

Over 20 new paintings are filled with rich detail in Enjoy the View. In each canvas, we are able to lose ourselves in the very realistic and relatable scenes while simultaneously appreciating the artist's eye for composition and her technical talents. At a time when so much of the world spends the better part of their days in these types of interior spaces, the paintings become a metaphor for taking the time to remain present and enjoy every moment of life.

Through her work, we can understand that a home isn't just based on location. Rather, the rooms we inhabit—and the homes we construct—are layered and nuanced. It's the way we toss our sheets across the bed in the morning, or that evening glass of wine we enjoy on the balcony. These tiny gestures of our individual personalities are what come together to create a space of intimacy and a home that is truly individual.

Enjoy the View will run from November 17 to December 3, 2022, at Cohle Gallery in Paris, France.

Artist Ekaterina Popova is known for her romantic oil paintings of interior spaces.

Ekaterina Popova in Studio

Photo: Helena Raju

Her new exhibition—Enjoy the View, at Paris' Cohle Gallery—features over 20 new paintings.

Beautiful Oil Painting by Ekaterina Popova

“Paris Through the Window”

Cohle Gallery Exhibit by Ekaterina Popova

“Country Sunlight”

Interior Paintings by Ekaterina Popova

“Bath Steam”

Through her painterly brushstrokes and remarkable use of color, she draws viewers into the scene.

Beautiful Oil Painting by Ekaterina Popova

“Golden Hour”

Enjoy the View by Ekaterina Popova

“Wine on the Balcony”

The little gestures of daily life, from an unkempt bed to an open window, breathe life into these spaces.

Oil Painting by Ekaterina Popova

“Rose”

Enjoy the View by Ekaterina Popova

“Evening Glow”

Turquoise by Ekaterina Popova

“Turquoise”

Ekaterina Popova: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ekaterina Popova.

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

