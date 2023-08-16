Watch This Highly Skilled Drummer’s Mind-Blowing Covers of Famous Rock and Pop Songs

In popular music, drums usually have more of a supporting role, with vocals and even guitars taking the limelight. But in the hands of Jorge Garrido, a drummer better known as El Estepario Siberiano (“The Siberian Lone Wolf”), this instrument gets to be the star. Garrido's high intensity drum covers of rock and pop songs are not only impressive, but also uniquely hypnotic.

The 27-year-old drummer got his first drum kit when he was 12 years old, but he fell in love with the instrument way before that. When he was a kid, his brother got a DVD of a Green Day live show from the American Idiot tour. Watching it, Garrido was blown away by the performance of drummer Tré Cool. “Let's say that because of the prominence that they gave the drummer in that video, I began to show that little interest in drums,” he told Bateristas Magazine. “In fact, after that, I signed up for drum classes and got to play drums. From there, I got hooked and never stopped.”

Now, Garrido has grown into a tremendously skilled drummer. His covers often go viral thanks to his fast drumming style and the layers his technique adds to well-known rock hits. For example, his version of “Numb” by Linkin Park, takes this nu-metal staple to an even faster and heavier level. Garrido's skills are so versatile that he can also easily build on pop songs. His rendition of “Take on Me” by A-ha almost gives it a ska edge, pushing the high energy of the song even further.

Hoping to inspire others to also fall in love with the percussion instrument, Garrido records drum tutorials, and publicly shares his experiences as a professional drummer. To stay up to date with his brilliant drum covers, you can follow El Estepario Siberiano on Instagram and YouTube.

