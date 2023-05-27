102-Year-Old Husband Brings Flowers to Wife in the Hospital in a Heartwarming Video

No matter how many years they've been together, some older couples still revel in sweet romantic gestures. It's moving to watch seniors show love to the person they've spent their life with—in any way that they can. One of the most touching moments we've seen lately stars a loving 102-year-old husband as he visits his wife in the hospital.

In a clip shared by Good News Movement, the devoted husband appears at the door and reacts excitedly as the person helping him walk points to the love of his life. He walks slowly towards her as she welcomes him with a big smile. The husband then kisses his wife, and happily presents her with a bouquet.

While it's hard to determine where the scene takes place from the images alone, the affecting power of the scene is universal. You don't need to hear their words to be completely taken away by the moment and be moved by what's unfolding in that room.

Even though the footage is only a few seconds long, it's more than enough to see that the love between these two runs deep. Not even a hospital stay can put them apart—if anything, the husband goes the extra mile to show that he's there for her.

It is especially endearing to see the man's determination to deliver his flowers despite needing help to walk. This doesn't look like his first gesture of the kind for his wife—it's probably just one of many sweet moments that have shaped a wonderful life together. As one of the Twitter replies to the video states, “Love above everything”.

A loving 102-year-old husband visited his wife at the hospital to bring her flowers. The video of the moment is heartwarming.

102-year-old husband brings flowers to the love of his life who is in the hospital. 👴🏼💐👵🏼 pic.twitter.com/fTx4DSeXLy — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) May 4, 2023

h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

90-Year-Old Man Travels 10.5 Miles by Bike Every Day to Visit His Wife in Hospice

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Is Invited to Ride in a Fire Truck for His Milestone Birthday

105-Year-Old WWII Veteran With No Living Relatives Receives Over 3,000 Birthday Cards

Two 81-Year-Old Women Set Out on Epic Trip to See the World in 80 Days