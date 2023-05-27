Home / Inspiring

102-Year-Old Husband Brings Flowers to Wife in the Hospital in a Heartwarming Video

By Regina Sienra on May 27, 2023
Screenshots of video showing a man arriving to his wife's side at the hospital, greeting her with a kiss, and handing her a flower as she smiles

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

No matter how many years they've been together, some older couples still revel in sweet romantic gestures. It's moving to watch seniors show love to the person they've spent their life with—in any way that they can. One of the most touching moments we've seen lately stars a loving 102-year-old husband as he visits his wife in the hospital.

In a clip shared by Good News Movement, the devoted husband appears at the door and reacts excitedly as the person helping him walk points to the love of his life. He walks slowly towards her as she welcomes him with a big smile. The husband then kisses his wife, and happily presents her with a bouquet.

While it's hard to determine where the scene takes place from the images alone, the affecting power of the scene is universal. You don't need to hear their words to be completely taken away by the moment and be moved by what's unfolding in that room.

Even though the footage is only a few seconds long, it's more than enough to see that the love between these two runs deep. Not even a hospital stay can put them apart—if anything, the husband goes the extra mile to show that he's there for her.

It is especially endearing to see the man's determination to deliver his flowers despite needing help to walk. This doesn't look like his first gesture of the kind for his wife—it's probably just one of many sweet moments that have shaped a wonderful life together. As one of the Twitter replies to the video states, “Love above everything”.

A loving 102-year-old husband visited his wife at the hospital to bring her flowers. The video of the moment is heartwarming.

 

h/t: [Upworthy]

