105-Year-Old WWII Veteran With No Living Relatives Receives Over 3,000 Birthday Cards

By Margherita Cole on May 5, 2023

On April 21, 2023, World War II veteran Ernest Horsfall turned an incredible 105 years old. Born in West Yorkshire in 1918, he has lived through 27 different Prime Ministers and five British monarchs and still has plenty of memories about his long life. In the months leading up to his milestone birthday, Royal British Legion made a call for people to send Horsfall birthday cards, as the vet has no living relatives of his own. In the end, Horsfall accumulated over 3,000 birthday cards, including one from King Charles III.

Horsfall served in the British military during WWII, earning the role of a sergeant in the British Army's Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers. After leaving the service, he worked as a private pilot for 50 years. Although Horsfall was married and had one son as well as a sister, he has no surviving relatives. “Ernest lives in a residential home and has no immediate family, so the RBL's Blackpool branch have started an appeal to send him birthday cards,” the Royal British Legion tweeted, including also a mailing address for people to send their cards.

“The Second World War generation is inevitably diminishing, but occasions like this are an opportunity for the RBL to remind everyone that their service and sacrifice means something and will never be forgotten,” says Rachel Venables, the membership engagement manager for the Royal British Legion. Horsfall was over the moon to open so many cards. His girlfriend also visited from Iceland to be with him on his special day.

Horsfall credits his long life to “living as happy as you can” and keeping “a straight mind.” We wish him many more happy years.

WWII veteran Ernest Horsfall turned 105 years old on April 21, 2023.

He has no living relatives so the Royal British Legion made an appeal for people to send Horsfall birthday cards.

He received 3,000 birthday cards wishing him well on the remarkable occasion.

h/t: [Good News Network]

All images via Twitter.

