Electric Forest 2025: Enchanting Art Installations Bring Creative Magic to the Lush Woods

Nestled into the forests of Rothbury, Michigan, is an immersive event where music, art, and nature converge. Known as Electric Forest, the multi-day music and arts festival offers an otherworldly experience in a lush, wooded area called Sherwood Forest. Attendees camp onsite, making the event feel like its own little world for four days.

While the music often takes center stage, the art installations are a can’t-miss part of the overall experience. My Modern Met attended Electric Forest 2025 and interacted with the artwork firsthand. “Electric Forest may be known as a music festival,” shares Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met, “but the amount of high-quality art installations found in Sherwood Forest and beyond was absolutely incredible.”

Daniel Popper’s sculpture Lumen was among Kim’s favorites. The monumental artwork features a face cradled by sweeping forms that mimic tree branches or vines. By day, you could admire its handcrafted textures. At night, it was transformed. “The beautiful figure came alive at night with projection mapping by Jasper Mosher,” he says, referring to the faces, colors, and textures projected onto the surface, which changed the appearance at any given moment.

Brothers Alexander and Aric Waldman brought ethereal butterfly art to the forest with their beautiful installation titled Metamorphosis. “Vibrant with color and alive with movement, festival goers drew positive energy from Metamorphosis and were attracted to it like a moth to a flame,” Eugene recalls. “What also stood out was the positive energy and meaning that the Waldman brothers clearly displayed about their passion for Electric Forest. It’s all about the people, energy, creativity, and experience. And that love is apparent in this exquisitely crafted work of art.”

One of the most surreal experiences of Electric Forest 2025 was in the Dream Emporium, a multi-sensory experience that has been a staple of the forest since 2023. Imagined as a place for people to play and connect, every step had you questioning where the rabbit hole goes. Some found themselves stepping onto a talk show television set or into a room under the sea. “The Dream Emporium was filled with unlimited amounts of imagination and creativity,” Kim explains. “The interactive art drew people in, making them part of the art itself.”

The thoughtful vision that goes into making Electric Forest happen is a true labor of love, and we can’t wait to experience the art and music next year. “So much credit goes to Creative Director Nova Han, Forest Production Manager Brad Lyman, and the entire Electric Forest team for taking on such a massive project and executing at the highest level.”

Electric Forest is a multi-day music and arts festival that offers an otherworldly experience in a lush, wooded area called Sherwood Forest.

While the music often takes center stage, the art installations are a can’t-miss part of the overall experience. Take a peek:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

One of the most surreal experiences was in the Dream Emporium, a multi-sensory experience imagined as a place for people to play and connect, every step had you questioning where the rabbit hole goes.

Eugene Kim, Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met, attended Electric Forest and captured footage inside of Dream Emporium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

“Electric Forest may be known as a music festival,” Eugene says, “ but the amount of high-quality art installations found in Sherwood Forest and beyond was absolutely incredible.”

The thoughtful vision that goes into making Electric Forest happen is a true labor of love, and we can’t wait to experience the art and music next year.

“So much credit goes to Creative Director Nova Han, Forest Production Manager Brad Lyman, and the entire Electric Forest team for taking on such a massive project and executing at the highest level.”

Electric Forest: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Electric Forest.