Home / Animals

Oklahoma City Zoo Shares Incredible Video of Elephant Calf Ultrasound

By Emma Taggart on January 12, 2021

Elephant Calf Ultrasound Video by The Oklahoma City Zoo

You’re probably familiar with how a human ultrasound looks, but have you ever seen an elephant calf curled up in its mother’s womb? The Oklahoma City Zoo recently shared a video of the special moment when its resident Asian elephant, 25-year-old Asha, had an ultrasound. Asha is currently eight months pregnant, but since the average elephant’s pregnancy lasts 22 months (around 660 days), there’s still a while to go before we get to meet her baby.

Asha is expected to give birth to her fourth offspring in February 2022. The most recent ultrasound—taken by the zoo’s vet team—confirmed that both the mother and baby are “as healthy as can be.” In the video, you can just about make out the calf’s “tiny trunk and little legs” as well as its not-so-little ears.

Asha lives with six other elephants at the zoo, but she’s currently getting lots of special treatment. “Probably more than any of the zoo’s other elephants, Asha loves to eat,” says Emory, one of the staff who looks after her. “Her main diet consists of hay, grass, and tree limbs—her personal favorite.” She continues, “She also receives extra fruits and vegetables as positive reinforcement during all of her training sessions. All of these training sessions, like the ultrasound, are completely voluntary and allow us to safely and comfortably provide medical care for all of the elephants. Asha especially enjoys watermelon, cantaloupe, and bananas during these sessions.”

Check out the incredible ultrasound video below, and keep up to date with Asha’s pregnancy story on The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Facebook page.

The Oklahoma City Zoo recently shared a video of the special moment when its resident Asian elephant, 25-year-old Asha, had an ultrasound.

The Oklahoma City Zoo: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Mashable]

All images via The Oklahoma City Zoo.

Related Articles:

Kenya Is Having an Elephant Baby Boom With Its Population More Than Doubling

The World’s Loneliest Elephant Is Finally Meeting New Friends After 8 Years in Solitude

Compassionate Ostrich Offers Comfort to Baby Elephants at Orphaned Animal Sanctuary

Pianist Comforts Blind Elephants in Thailand by Playing Classical Music for Them

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
This Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn
This ‘Penguin Protection System’ Would Help the Birds Breed While Reducing Polar Ice Melt
Man Experiencing Homelessness Rescues Every Animal From a Burning Shelter
Rescued Baby Beaver Keeps Building “Dams” With Random Objects From Rescuer’s House
Study Finds That Pets Have Significantly Improved Lives Since the Pandemic Disrupted Human Relationships

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The World’s Loneliest Elephant Is Finally Meeting New Friends After 8 Years in Solitude
Researchers Discover That Platypuses Mysteriously Glow Under Ultraviolet Light
Rare Albino Turtle Looks Like a Slice of Melted Cheese
20 Creative Products to Celebrate Your Pet
35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Animals
Watch and Listen To This Hungry Herd of 20 Capybaras as They Eat a Giant Pumpkin

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.