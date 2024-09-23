Friendly Fox Regularly Visits London Woman for Playtime, Snacks, and Cuddles

Foxes are famously elusive, but a woman in London has shown that, with patience, even wild animals can learn to trust. A female fox has been making regular visits to Lilly Edith's home, even curling up in her bed for naps. Edith captures the fox’s adorable and often unexpected moments on TikTok, where she has over 9,000 followers.

Edith first met Melady the friendly fox during a tough period in her life. “I had just received devastating news that completely knocked me off my feet,” she reveals. “That night, before going to bed, I went out to the garden and asked the universe for a sign that everything would be okay—that I would be alright.” Edith went to bed feeling upset, but the next morning, as she made her coffee, she glanced through the French doors and saw a fox staring right at her.

Edith—a Brazilian-Italian with Native American heritage—immediately sensed that everything would be alright. In Native American tradition, foxes are seen as creatures that “walk between both worlds,” acting as messengers between the spiritual and physical realms. Edith recalls, “I opened the door, and she simply walked in.”

Edith named her new fox friend Melady Pilcrow, named after the typographic character used to mark a new paragraph. Since their first encounter, Edith and Melady have become close companions. The friendly fox now visits Edith’s home whenever she’s hungry, in the mood to play, or simply looking for a warm place to cuddle.

At one point, Melady even brought the rest of her pack to visit her new sanctuary. “She actually brought her mother, father, and what I believe is her ‘big brother’ once,” reveals Edith. “When they saw me, they all scattered, but she was not fazed and stayed behind. Once again, she came right in.”

Edith describes Melady as a gentle soul with a unique charm. “Her walk is graceful, almost sophisticated, like a true lady,” she says. “There is a certain elegance to the way she moves, making her stand out from the rest of her family.” Edith adds, “Regardless of her graceful appearance, she is incredibly cheeky, clever, and playful. She has a silly, joyful spirit that brings a lot of light into every moment.”

Melady usually comes during the night or the early hours of the morning. Edith reveals, “Often, I wake up to her gently tugging my hair or nipping at my toes. It is never to hurt me; it is her way of saying, ‘Hey, wake up—I am here.’” She adds, “It fills my heart with joy, and I am deeply appreciative of these enchanting moments.”

Edith’s TikTok videos highlight the unique bond between her and the fox, though some viewers have expressed concern for her safety, noting that wild foxes can carry parasites. However, with several years of veterinary training, Edith is well aware of the potential risks.

“When she jumps into my bed, I make sure to wash everything as soon as she leaves, and having a tumble dryer is very handy,” says Edith. “I also clean and sanitize the areas where she drops her chicken, though that part remains behind the scenes.” The animal lover adds, “While it does mean I go to bed late, the joy and magic of having a wild animal visit my window are truly extraordinary and make it all worthwhile.”

Additionally, the risk of rabies in foxes is extremely low in the UK, as the country has been rabies-free since the early 20th century. “If she were to bite me, I would need a tetanus booster, which I have already had as a precaution,” Edith explains. “Foxes are more beneficial to nature than they are a threat. They are very curious creatures—they are more afraid of you than you are of them.”

Check out some of Edith’s videos below and find more of her fascinating fox adventures on TikTok.

A friendly female fox has been making regular visits to a woman named Lilly Edith at her London-based home, and the pair have developed a unique bond.

The fox—named Melady Pilcrow—visits Edith’s home whenever she’s hungry, in the mood to play, or simply looking for a warm place to cuddle.

She describes Melady as “incredibly cheeky, clever, and playful.”

Edith has created a safe space for the fox to enjoy whenever she likes.

Her backyard is home to even more wild animals and their antics.

Lilly Edith Creates: TikTok

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles :

Ancient Burial Site Reveals Foxes May Have Been Human‘s Best Friend Before Dogs

Woman Has Fed Generations of One Fox Family Every Day for the Last 25 Years

Photographer Chronicles the Enchanting Life of a Wild Red Fox for 8 Months

Photographer Captures Storybook Fox Photos Using His Homemade Camera Trap