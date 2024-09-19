Kangaroo Is Caught on Video Doing an Epic “Double Jump“ Over a Fence

Kangaroos are known for being energetic jumpers, but not many are aware of how high they can reach. According to World Animal Protection, kangaroos are capable of vertical leaps of up to 10 feet high. And while that sounds hard to believe, an Australian man named Nathan Xuebsy got to see this firsthand a few days ago.

Xuebsy and his crew were at a job site in Victoria when a kangaroo appeared on the scene. Knowing the kangaroo was just passing by, they moved quickly to ensure it could continue its travels without getting hurt or scared. And so, the men quickly opened up a portion of the metal fencing around the otherwise empty lot.

But rather than walking out of the improvised door, the animal chose a different escape route—one that featured an acrobatic routine for the ages. The kangaroo hopped over the wooden portion of fencing. Calculating the height needed on the go, it went for a “double jump” of sorts, propelling him higher than needed and offering the workers an unforgettable sight. Luckily, it was all caught on video.

It's almost a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but the kangaroo's slightly wobbly movements on the way down are comedy gold. The workers weren’t the only ones taken by surprise; the kangaroo wasn't completely sure what was going on either as he leapt through the air. One can only guess it still stuck the landing the way a proficient gymnast would.

As for Xuesby, he surely won't forget that quite eventful day at work. “I took a screenshot of the video when the kangaroo was at its highest,” Xuebsy told Australia's 9 News. “I put it on Facebook and said I think I just took the best photo I ever will in my life.”

A kangaroo in Australia was caught doing a double jump that sent it over a fence. It looks like it's flying!

h/t: [The Dodo]

