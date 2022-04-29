Home / Inspiring

13-Year-Old Boy Is a Real-Life “Young Sheldon” Who Will Soon Start His Ph.D. in Physics

By Jessica Stewart on April 29, 2022

By all appearances, Elliott Tanner is just like any other 13-year-old kid. He likes playing Minecraft, listening to music, and hanging out with friends. But Elliott's life is a bit different, as he's about to graduate from the University of Minnesota. Soon, he'll have a bachelor's degree in physics, with a minor in math. And, in September he'll be back on campus to start his doctorate in physics.

Elliott's parents noticed his ability when he was already reading and doing math at 3 years old. After several years of homeschooling, he was finished with high school at 8 and then moved on to college. Still, Elliot's mother Michelle makes sure that he still enjoys his childhood.

“People who hear Elliott’s story say he doesn’t get to be a kid, or he grew up too fast,” she told local news. “He still very much is a kid and the only difference is he goes to school in a different building.”

During his Ph.D., Elliott will be focusing his studies on high-energy theoretical physics. Unfortunately, his family has run into a common stumbling block—how to pay for the program. As he didn't receive a tuition waiver or financial aid package, the Tanners have turned to GoFundMe to help finance his schooling.

Thus far, they've raised enough for his first year at the University of Minnesota and have set a new goal to help with his second year. They hope that along the way, he may receive a teaching or research assistant position to offset the cost.

Elliott, who has formed a friendship with Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, hopes that his story will encourage others to get excited about physics. “I would love to be able to spread some of this joy for physics and this enthusiasm for it around,” he shares.

Eventually, he hopes to become a professor of physics in order to do just that. For now, he'll soon be celebrating graduation and getting prepared for what the future holds.

Learn more about Elliott Tanner, who is starting his Ph.D. in physics this fall at the age of 13.

h/t: [Fox 9]

Related Articles:

9-Year-Old Child Genius Has a Higher IQ Than Einstein

This Amazing 8-Year-Old Girl Is Being Called a “Drumming Prodigy”

16-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Defeats World Champion in Tournament

9-Year-Old Dance Prodigy Dances Her Way Through the Day To Reach 10,000 Steps

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

118-Year-Old French Nun Is the New Title Holder of “Oldest Living Person”
Ukrainian Bomb-Sniffing Hero Dog Has Helped Detect Over 90 Russian Explosives
Ukrainian Refugees Are Thanking Countries for Their Warm Welcomes by Helping Clean Public Spaces
Man Experiencing Homelessness Throws a Birthday Party for His Dogs, Then His Life Changes
Mom of Baby With a Rare Birthmark Is Dedicated To Celebrating Her Unique Beauty
Man Wins $217 Million Lottery and Uses It To Start an Environmental Foundation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Nigerian Mom Designs Innovative Solar-Powered Crib To Treat Baby Jaundice
Inspiring Photo Captures Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Looking at Her With Pride
Toddler With “Uncombable Hair Syndrome” Looks Like a Little Rock Star
Ukrainian Woman Fleeing From War Carries Dog Struggling To Walk for 10 Miles
Francis Kéré Announced as the First Black Man To Be Awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Ukraine’s President Being Hailed as a Hero for Facing Down Russian Invasion

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.