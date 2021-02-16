Home / Dance

9-Year-Old Dance Prodigy Dances Her Way Through the Day To Reach 10,000 Steps

By Arnesia Young on February 16, 2021
Generation Pep Swedish Health Campaign 10,000 Steps Hero Dance Video

In a Swedish health campaign, 9-year-old dance prodigy Lilyana Ilunga dances her way to 10,000 steps in order to encourage kids to live a more active lifestyle, while also showing them that it can be fun. Non-profit organization Generation Pep—which organized the Dance 10.000 initiative—was started by the Swedish Crown Princess Victoria “with the vision that all children and young people in Sweden should have the ability and desire to live an active and healthy life.” With that mission in mind, the Swedish organization works to spread awareness and advocates to make it easier for young people to live a healthy lifestyle.

Though the organization is based in Sweden, the Dance 10.000 initiative is a global campaign created to inspire children to live a less sedentary lifestyle. “We know that children and young people in many countries don’t get enough exercise, a trend that unfortunately seems to have worsened during the pandemic,” says the operations manager at Generation Pep, Carolina Klüft. “But the important thing isn’t the exact number of steps or 10,000 steps in particular, but to get moving a little every day. Every step counts.”

The Dance 10.000 video itself is enough to get anyone up and moving. With a new version of French EDM group Justice’s 2007 hit, “D.A.N.C.E,” made especially for the campaign—and a surprise cameo from one of the band’s members—people both young and old will be grooving to the infectious beat. And Ilunga’s energetic moves—nonstop from the time she wakes up until she falls back asleep—illustrate that movement can be an enjoyable part of everyday life.

Swedish non-profit Generation Pep started a global health campaign called Dance 10.000 to inspire kids to live a less sedentary lifestyle. Watch dance prodigy Lilyana Ilunga dance her way to 10,000 steps in the campaign's infectious video!

Generation Pep: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube
Lilyana Ilunga: Instagram
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Generation Pep.

Related Articles:

UCLA Gymnast’s Incredible “Dance Party” Floor Routine Goes Viral

25 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement

Watch Ballet Dancers Move Through the Streets of Harlem in Breathtaking Performance

Inspiring Kids From Uganda Show off Their Amazing Dance Skills in Choreographed Routines

 

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Incredible Video of Snowflakes Melting in Reverse Is Mesmerizing
Adorable Video Captures Giant Pandas Sliding and Frolicking in the Snow
A Brief History of Ballet From European Courts to Modern Dance
Uplifting Ad Tells Heartfelt Story of a Dad Loving His Son for Exactly Who He Is
Watch Ballet Dancers Move Through the Streets of Harlem in Breathtaking Performance
Funny Animation Celebrates Comic Book Legend Stan Lee’s Love of Cursing

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Omar Z. Robles on His Sensational Images of Ballet Dancers Around the World [Podcast]
Incredible Video Reveals the Inner Workings of Rockets When They Launch
Former Ballerina With Alzheimer’s Hears Music and Remembers Her Routine To ‘Swan Lake’
How Are Votes Counted in the United States?
Stunning Drone Photos Capture Unique Perspective of Ballet From Above
This Hi-Tech Bird Feeder Lets Clever Magpies Exchange Bottle Caps for Food

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.