Rainbow Tunnel Guides Guests Toward the Future in Tokyo

By Jessica Stewart on June 19, 2025

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

Artist Emmanuelle Moureaux has brought her colorful art to Tokyo with her 53rd 100 Colors installation at the high-tech Takanawa Gateway City. Acting as a gate to usher people into the new urban complex, 100 Colors Path launches visitors into the future thanks to 100 vertical color lines, each engraved with a year from 2025 to 2124.

While this focus on the passage of time is typical of Moureaux's installations, it's particularly appropriate given the setting. Developed by East Japan Railway Company, which also commissioned the installation, this newly opened complex in Tokyo's Minato ward combines smart mobility, robotics, renewable energy, and a startup ecosystem. Robot avatars, touch-free AI guides, and pod vehicles that shuttle pedestrians are just a few of its unique features.

Composed of 2,400 lines spaced at equal intervals, they create a dynamic installation as they overlap and disappear while visitors walk through the space. Moureaux gives a nod to the unpredictability of time and how different paths emerge depending on how we decide to move. Uncertain and ever-changing, the installation evolves in unknown ways just as the future will inevitably unfold.

In addition to the main installation, Moureaux added rainbow touches to other areas. Not only did she create graphic artworks for the north and south ticket gates of Takanawa Gateway Station, but she also designed street flags. Also, in keeping with the tech theme, an AR experience titled 100 Colors City allows visitors to immerse themselves in the world of 100 Colors through their smartphones.

100 Colors Path is a new installation by French-born, Tokyo-based architect Emmanuelle Moureaux.

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux  '100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

Composed of 2,400 vertical lines in 100 colors, each hue is engraved with a year from 2025 to 2124.

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

The work serves as a gateway into the newly opened Takanawa Gateway City.

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

Uncertain and ever-changing, the installation evolves in unknown ways just as the future will inevitably unfold.

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

In addition to the main installation, Moureaux added rainbow touches to other areas.

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

'100 Colors' in Tokyo by Emmanuelle Moureaux

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Jessica Stewart
