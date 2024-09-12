Home / Entertainment / Movies

Empire State Building Honors James Earl Jones With a Darth Vader Projection

By Regina Sienra on September 12, 2024

The great James Earl Jones passed away a few days ago at age 93. The versatile American actor won three Tony Awards, two Emmys, a Grammy, and an honorary Oscar; however, he is best remembered for lending his booming voice to Darth Vader, the iconic villain from Star Wars. As a tribute to his work, the Empire State Building shared an image of Darth Vader projected onto the famous building's façade.

The photo was shared by the Empire State Building's social media accounts with the message “Rest in Peace Lord Vader,” along with a portrait of Jones on the skyscraper's famous observation deck. Jones, who had a storied Broadway career, called New York City home for several years.

The Darth Vader projection didn't take place on the evening after Jones' passing, but rather on March 21, when the Empire State Building celebrated a Star Wars takeover with a thrilling light show featuring Darth Vader and many other characters. The New York City landmark also posted a video of this event with the message “May the Force be with you James Earl Jones,” reminiscing of the excitement of having the film's villain appear on one of the most famous buildings on the planet.

This wasn't the only Star Wars-related tribute to Jones. Actor Mark Hamill also paid his respects with an image of him and Jones with the message, “One of the world’s finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He’ll be greatly missed. #RIP dad.”

Empire State Building: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

