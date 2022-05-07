Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Contemporary 'Open Impressionism' Highlights the Expansive Beauty of California Vineyards

By Margherita Cole on May 7, 2022
Vineyard Collection Paintings by Erin Hanson

“Dawning Vines”

The Impressionist movement emerged in the late 1800s as a way of capturing ephemeral moments. California-based artist Erin Hanson has picked up the torch of this influential approach in her invention of Open-Impressionism, a modern version of the style that uses impasto paint strokes without layering. Her newest series applies this unique painting aesthetic to idyllic vineyards nestled in Paso Robles, Napa Valley, and the Willamette Valley.

“I first fell in love with painting vineyards when I discovered Paso Robles about 10 years ago,” Hanson tells My Modern Met. “I love painting their contrasting colors and patterns as the season change, and I love how the rows of vines meld with the natural curves of the hills, dotted here and there with ancient oak trees, and changing brilliant hues of gold and red in the autumn.”

The Vineyard Collection features a variety of Open-Impressionist paintings created in a vibrant color palette. Hanson's distinct style can be seen in the numerous individual applications of color, usually in thick long daubs that, when viewed from afar, make up a fascinating thatched texture. In this way, she conveys the spectacular variety of foliage belonging to these landscapes, and how they merge together in patterns that weave across the hills and into the faraway mountains. The light and airy skies above act as a frame and juxtaposition to the abundance of color and texture braided into the vinery, trees, and grass.

You can purchase original paintings from the Vineyard Collection via Hanson's online store, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

California-based artist Erin Hanson—who pioneered the style of Open-Impressionism—is inspired by the beauty of the natural world

Vineyard Collection Paintings by Erin Hanson

“Napa in Color”

Her newest series, Vineyard Collection, focuses on the varied colors and patterns of vineyards.

Vineyard Collection Paintings by Erin Hanson

“Viridian Vines”

Vineyard Collection Paintings by Erin Hanson

“Rolling Vineyards”

