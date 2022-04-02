Lavishly Textured Paintings Are a Candy-Colored Look at the Great Outdoors

Belgium-based artist Anastasia Trusova finds spectacular ways to showcase the beauty of the European landscape. Her creative practice merges decadent texture with bold color palettes to create lavish depictions of flowery hills, dense forests, and peaceful rivers.

Formerly a shoe designer in China, Trusova took up painting when she relocated to Belgium and needed a new creative outlet. Through experimentation, she developed her own unique style founded on prismatic hues and thick impasto. “Texture for me is an integral part of the picture. I use it to show volume and space and give zest to the picture,” Trusova tells My Modern Met. “Additionally, since acrylic does not yellow in sunlight, I can use it to play with lighting and shadows [on the canvas].”

The deep rivets within the dried paint create a sense of energy on the canvas. On every square inch of Trusova's compositions, the viewer can find interesting grooves and patterns which add to the sense of fullness in her compositions. “I want the picture to look interesting in any light, which is why I paint over the textures with thin lines of detail, such as a decorative motif or lines in the grass,” she adds. As a result, these exquisite renditions feel like portals to spectacular dreamscapes.

You can purchase original paintings and limited edition prints via Trusova's website and keep up to date with her latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Belgium-based artist Anastasia Trusova creates exquisite landscape paintings.

She uses a bright color palette and thick texture to make her destinations stand out.

Anastasia Trusova: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anastasia Trusova.

Related Articles:

Wavy Motifs Pulsate Through Hypnotic Paintings of Fashionable Figures

Fluffy Chicks Practice Yoga Poses in Realistic Oil Paintings

Artist Paints 50 Landscape Paintings Capturing the Natural Beauty of Every U.S. State