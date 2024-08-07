Incredible Winners and Finalists From the Prix de la Photographie Paris Competition

The prestigious Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3) highlights exceptional photography talent from around the globe. Every year, professional and amateur photographers submit their best work across a myriad of categories, which is then judged by leading editors, publishers, curators, gallery owners, consultants, creative directors, and art directors. While we anxiously await the results of the 2024 competition, let's take a look back at the winners of the Px3 2023.

American photojournalist Michael Robinson Chavez took home the title of PX3 Photographer of the Year 2023 for his haunting black-and-white photo of black smoke rising over Odesa. The photo is a stark reminder of the continued war in Ukraine. A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Chavez is a worthy winner of the award.

Alternatively, a powerful self-portrait won Anna Ligus the PX3 Best New Talent 2023. Through photography, which she finds therapeutic, she's able to use her own body to express herself creatively.

The rest of the winning and finalist images are equally powerful, showing off everything from architecture to nature to animals to current events. Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the 2023 contest, and stay tuned to see who will rise to the top when this year's winners are announced in October.

Here are the powerful winners and finalists of the 2023 Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3).

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by PX3.