Incredible Winners and Finalists From the Prix de la Photographie Paris Competition

By Jessica Stewart on August 7, 2024
White horse galloping in the mud

“Horses in action” by Sarah Zentjens (Netherlands). Non-professional Nature Photographer of the Year.

The prestigious Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3) highlights exceptional photography talent from around the globe. Every year, professional and amateur photographers submit their best work across a myriad of categories, which is then judged by leading editors, publishers, curators, gallery owners, consultants, creative directors, and art directors. While we anxiously await the results of the 2024 competition, let's take a look back at the winners of the Px3 2023.

American photojournalist Michael Robinson Chavez took home the title of PX3 Photographer of the Year 2023 for his haunting black-and-white photo of black smoke rising over Odesa. The photo is a stark reminder of the continued war in Ukraine. A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Chavez is a worthy winner of the award.

Alternatively, a powerful self-portrait won Anna Ligus the PX3 Best New Talent 2023. Through photography, which she finds therapeutic, she's able to use her own body to express herself creatively.

The rest of the winning and finalist images are equally powerful, showing off everything from architecture to nature to animals to current events. Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the 2023 contest, and stay tuned to see who will rise to the top when this year's winners are announced in October.

Here are the powerful winners and finalists of the 2023 Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3).

Smoke over Ukraine during war

“Imperium: Ukrainians Endure” by Michael Robinson Chavez (USA). PX3 Photographer of the Year 2023. Professional Press Photographer of the Year.

Black and white photo of a woman in silhouette

“Anna” by Anna Ligus (Georgia). PX3 Best New Talent. Non-professional Portraiture Photographer of the Year.

Underwater cave with fish

“The Hidden World” by Alexej Sachov (Ukraine). Professional Nature Photographer of the Year.

Portrait of a boy and a rooster

“Pen and Alejo” by Emily Neville Fisher (USA). Professional Portraiture Photographer of the Year

Woman with flower crown covering her eyes

“synergy of beauty” by Iryna Domashenko (Ukraine). Advertising Photographer of the Year.

Arganzuela Bridge in Madrid

“ARGANZUELA BRIDGE” by Damaso Avila (Spain). Non-professional Architecture Photographer of the Year.

Protest against pension reform in France

“Mort au Roi” by Alfonso Pinto (France). Non-professional Press Photographer of the Year.

Photo of a woman sitting on a bed looking out a window

“Hopper Essence” by Andrés Gallego Bellido (Spain). Non-professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year.

A little girl follows in her father's footsteps to explore the unique architecture of the National Taichung Theater in Taiwan.

“Exploration” by You-Lin Lee (Taiwan). Non-professional Special Photographer of the Year.

Photo of elegant living room

“Sala Mayor” by Siobhan Doran (UK). Professional Architecture Photographer of the Year.

Goalie reaching for a soccer ball

“William Hill” by Peter Muller. Professional Advertising Photographer of the Year (UK).

Artistic still life of bottles

“In Between the Shadows” by Sander Vos (UK). Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year.

The context highlights exceptional photography talent from around the world.

Artistic night shot of New York skyline

“Postcards from New York City” by Bahar Kural (USA). Bronze, Professional Bronze Special/Night Photography

Iceberg in Antarctica

“A Faint Resemblance – Antarctica” by Jan Erik Waider (Germany). Silver, Professional Fine Art/Landscape

Celebrating the diversity and beauty of both indigenous species and exotic blooms, this photograph offers a unique perspective on the natural wonders that adorn the Kenyan landscape.

“Indigenous and Exotic” by Glen Perotte (UK). Bronze, Professional Fine Art/Collage

Theyyam performance in Kerala

“Theyyam – The other God” by Arun R Hegden (India). Silver, Professional Press/Performing Arts

Craftsman on a boat in Hollan

“Forgotten Heroes” by Ezra Bohm (Netherlands). Silver, Professional Portraiture/Culture

Qatar National Museum

“Desert Rose” by Ahmed Thabet (Egypt). 2nd Place, Professional Architecture.

Night photo of urban landscape

“Gulf Tiger” by Peter Jesche (Germany). Gold, Non-professional Architecture/Cityscape

Camels in the desert Crescent Spring and Ming Sha Mountain

“Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring” by Guohui Li (USA). Gold, Non-professional Fine Art/Landscape

People in Bangladesh sitting at a long table in floodwaters

“The Blue Fig” by Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (Bangladesh). Gold, Non-professional Press/Nature/Environmental.

Portrait of a while tiger

“Eyes of Nature” by Amandine David (France). Gold, NOn-professional Fine Art/Digitally Enhanced.

Image of a man jump roping as seen from below

“Jumping Rope” by Leo Huang (Taiwan). Silver, Non-professional Press/Sports.

Buddhist monk meditating at Angkor Wat, Siem Riep, Cambodia

“Perfectly Framed” by Ivan Ferrer (Israel). Gold, Non-professional Portraiture/Culture.

Aerial view of Alfa Romeo cars in parking lot

“Alfa Romeo Car Gathering in Taiwan” by Po-Yi Li (Taiwan). Silver, Non-professional Advertising/Automotive

2023 PX3 Paris Photo Prize

“Take Me Home” by FAREWELL (France). Professional Special Photographer of the Year.

PX3: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by PX3.

