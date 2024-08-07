Incredible Winners and Finalists From the Prix de la Photographie Paris Competition

“Horses in action” by Sarah Zentjens (Netherlands). Non-professional Nature Photographer of the Year.
The prestigious Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3) highlights exceptional photography talent from around the globe. Every year, professional and amateur photographers submit their best work across a myriad of categories, which is then judged by leading editors, publishers, curators, gallery owners, consultants, creative directors, and art directors. While we anxiously await the results of the 2024 competition, let's take a look back at the winners of the Px3 2023.
American photojournalist Michael Robinson Chavez took home the title of PX3 Photographer of the Year 2023 for his haunting black-and-white photo of black smoke rising over Odesa. The photo is a stark reminder of the continued war in Ukraine. A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Chavez is a worthy winner of the award.
Alternatively, a powerful self-portrait won Anna Ligus the PX3 Best New Talent 2023. Through photography, which she finds therapeutic, she's able to use her own body to express herself creatively.
The rest of the winning and finalist images are equally powerful, showing off everything from architecture to nature to animals to current events. Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the 2023 contest, and stay tuned to see who will rise to the top when this year's winners are announced in October.
Here are the powerful winners and finalists of the 2023 Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3).
“Imperium: Ukrainians Endure” by Michael Robinson Chavez (USA). PX3 Photographer of the Year 2023. Professional Press Photographer of the Year.
“Anna” by Anna Ligus (Georgia). PX3 Best New Talent. Non-professional Portraiture Photographer of the Year.
“The Hidden World” by Alexej Sachov (Ukraine). Professional Nature Photographer of the Year.
“Pen and Alejo” by Emily Neville Fisher (USA). Professional Portraiture Photographer of the Year
“synergy of beauty” by Iryna Domashenko (Ukraine). Advertising Photographer of the Year.
“ARGANZUELA BRIDGE” by Damaso Avila (Spain). Non-professional Architecture Photographer of the Year.
“Mort au Roi” by Alfonso Pinto (France). Non-professional Press Photographer of the Year.
“Hopper Essence” by Andrés Gallego Bellido (Spain). Non-professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year.
“Exploration” by You-Lin Lee (Taiwan). Non-professional Special Photographer of the Year.
“Sala Mayor” by Siobhan Doran (UK). Professional Architecture Photographer of the Year.
“William Hill” by Peter Muller. Professional Advertising Photographer of the Year (UK).
“In Between the Shadows” by Sander Vos (UK). Professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year.
The context highlights exceptional photography talent from around the world.
“Postcards from New York City” by Bahar Kural (USA). Bronze, Professional Bronze Special/Night Photography
“A Faint Resemblance – Antarctica” by Jan Erik Waider (Germany). Silver, Professional Fine Art/Landscape
“Indigenous and Exotic” by Glen Perotte (UK). Bronze, Professional Fine Art/Collage
“Theyyam – The other God” by Arun R Hegden (India). Silver, Professional Press/Performing Arts
“Forgotten Heroes” by Ezra Bohm (Netherlands). Silver, Professional Portraiture/Culture
“Desert Rose” by Ahmed Thabet (Egypt). 2nd Place, Professional Architecture.
“Gulf Tiger” by Peter Jesche (Germany). Gold, Non-professional Architecture/Cityscape
“Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring” by Guohui Li (USA). Gold, Non-professional Fine Art/Landscape
“The Blue Fig” by Mohammad Rakibul Hasan (Bangladesh). Gold, Non-professional Press/Nature/Environmental.
“Eyes of Nature” by Amandine David (France). Gold, NOn-professional Fine Art/Digitally Enhanced.
“Jumping Rope” by Leo Huang (Taiwan). Silver, Non-professional Press/Sports.
“Perfectly Framed” by Ivan Ferrer (Israel). Gold, Non-professional Portraiture/Culture.
“Alfa Romeo Car Gathering in Taiwan” by Po-Yi Li (Taiwan). Silver, Non-professional Advertising/Automotive
“Take Me Home” by FAREWELL (France). Professional Special Photographer of the Year.