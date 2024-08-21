Incredible Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) have celebrated the art of storytelling for the past 17 years. And in announcing their 2024 winners, they once again prove how mobile photography has changed how we capture everyday moments. In a sea of stunning imagery, American photographer Erin Brooks rose to the top and was named the Grand Prize Winner.

Brooks' black-and-white photo of a boy's awe at marine life captures the magic of childhood. His wonder at seeing these sharks and fish is palpable, and Brooks does a fantastic job of rendering the details of what must have been a difficult environment to photograph. Glen Wilbert was named First Place Photographer of the Year for his fascinating look at lifeguards in Huntington Beach. His photo Lifeguard Camp, shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max, captures the organized chaos and energy of lifeguards in training.

In addition to Photographer of the Year, IPPAWARDS also handed out prizes to 14 category winners. These winners show the diverse creative possibilities that iPhones can provide. From colorful architecture to artistic portraits, the winning photos demonstrate that you don't need fancy equipment to take incredible photographs.

Scroll down to see more winners, and head over to the IPPAWARDS website to see the full winner's gallery.

Here are the exceptional winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards.

For 17 years, the IPPAWARDS have celebrated how mobile photography has changed how we capture everyday life.

