Incredible Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on August 21, 2024
Black and white photo of a boy looking at a shark in an aquarium

“Boy Meets Sharks” by Erin Brooks (USA). Grand Prize Winner. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) have celebrated the art of storytelling for the past 17 years. And in announcing their 2024 winners, they once again prove how mobile photography has changed how we capture everyday moments. In a sea of stunning imagery, American photographer Erin Brooks rose to the top and was named the Grand Prize Winner.

Brooks' black-and-white photo of a boy's awe at marine life captures the magic of childhood. His wonder at seeing these sharks and fish is palpable, and Brooks does a fantastic job of rendering the details of what must have been a difficult environment to photograph. Glen Wilbert was named First Place Photographer of the Year for his fascinating look at lifeguards in Huntington Beach. His photo Lifeguard Camp, shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max, captures the organized chaos and energy of lifeguards in training.

In addition to Photographer of the Year, IPPAWARDS also handed out prizes to 14 category winners. These winners show the diverse creative possibilities that iPhones can provide. From colorful architecture to artistic portraits, the winning photos demonstrate that you don't need fancy equipment to take incredible photographs.

Scroll down to see more winners, and head over to the IPPAWARDS website to see the full winner's gallery.

Here are the exceptional winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards.

Aerial photo of lifeguards swimming at Huntington Beach

“Lifeguard Camp” by Glen Wilbert (USA). First Place, Photographer of the Year. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Students sitting at temple in Siem Reap⁩, ⁨Cambodia

“Pupils” by Anthony Maureal. Second Place, Photographer of the Year. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro.

Architecture in Fujian, China

Untitled by Wenlong Jiang (China). Third Place, Photographer of the Year. Shot on iPhone 14.

Colorful architecture

“Entrance to the Fancy Land” by Leping Cheng (China). First Place, Architecture. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Slices of watermelon on a plate

“Sweet Summer” by Dai Fushun. First Place, Still Life. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Kid sitting in a hammock

“On the Swing of Childhood” by Daniel de Cerqueira (Brazil). First Place, Children. Shot on iPhone 11.

Black and white photo of woman in Russia

“Grace” by Artem-Koleganov (Germany). First Place, Portrait. Shot on iPhone X.

People in white suits

“Oompa Loompa” by Brooke Wilen (USA). First Place, People. Shot on iPhone 6S.

For 17 years, the IPPAWARDS have celebrated how mobile photography has changed how we capture everyday life.

Person on a horse with hunting dogs

“Huntsman, Horse & Hounds” by Colin Hoskins (UK). First Place, Animals. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus.

Black and white photo of a waterfall in Tottori, Japan

“Stream” by Shinya Itahana (Japan). First Place, Nature. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro.

People riding camels in the Sahara

“Sahara Surfing” by Khalid Mahmood (Sweden). First Place, Travel. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

Lake Tekapo at night

“Night Sky in Lake Tekapo” by Paddy Chao (Taiwan). First Place, Landscape. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Kids jumping into a pool

“Jumping Into Dreams” by Xingping Zhou (China). First Place, Series. Shot on iPhone 13.

Amusement park in China

“Paradise” by Yanzhou Chen (China). First Place, Cityscape. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Abstract photo of a pita pinta

“Pita Pinta” by Jose Manuel Garcia Gonzalez (Spain). First Place, Abstract. Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Aerial view of lifeguard camp at Huntington Beach

“Lifeguard Camp, SoCal” by Glen Wilbert (USA). First Place, Lifestyle. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Girl looking at a donkey in Greece

“What’s on your mind?” Jun Hu (China). First Place, Other. Shot on iPhone 7.

IPPAWARDS: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by IPPAWARDS.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
