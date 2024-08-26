Stunning Photography From the 2024 Prix de la Photographie Paris Contest

“Living with War” by Mouneb Taim. Best New Talent of the Year 2024. Non-professional Press Photographer of the Year. “While the sounds of clashes and shelling were audible and warplanes in the sky, the peace player would play the bar to make the children feel safe. It was a scene mixed between pain and hope. It was the determination of people to live. Maybe the scene seems natural and routine to them because they are used to After more than 13 years of ongoing conflict in Syria.”
The winners of the prestigious Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) photo competition have just been announced. Photographers compete across a diverse array of categories, including Advertising, Architecture, Book, Fine Art, Nature, Portraiture, Press, and Special. Each submission showcases the artist's extraordinary talent and creativity, further enriching the world of photography.
The competition, which has professional and non-professional divisions, is judged by distinguished figures from the international photography community. After evaluating thousands of entries from around the globe, they awarded Julia Fullerton-Batten the title of PX3 Photographer of the Year. The British photographer is known for her surreal, dramatically lit scenes that convey tension and mystery.
Her winning images center around the act of foot washing as a gesture of compassion, humanity, and respect. “These images evoke the humility and dignity that can transcend differences, reflecting the potential for connection even among those who disagree,” shares the competition in a statement.
Syrian photographer Mouneb Taim was named PX3 Best New Talent 2024 for his look at life in war-torn Syria. As the decade-long conflict in this country continues, it is often overlooked in the news cycle. Taim's unflinching look at people struggling for normalcy in a war zone shows the layered complexity of the situation.
“Each year, the PX3 competition continues to inspire and uncover breathtaking talent from across the globe. The 2024 winners have truly set a new standard in the art of photography, offering fresh perspectives and narratives that captivate and resonate,” says Hossein Farmani, founder of PX3. “We are honored to celebrate these artists and their exceptional contributions to the visual arts.”
Scroll down to see more competition winners. Their work will be published in the annual PX3 book, and their images will be included in exhibitions in Paris, the first of which will run from November 5 to November 9, 2024, at Galerie 24b.
Here are the winners of the prestigious Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) photo competition.
“He Gets Us” by Julia Fullerton-Batten. Photographer of the Year 2024. Advertising Photographer of the Year. “The act of washing one another’s feet is a beautiful human expression. It evokes reconciliation and peace. It’s submissive, permissive and inclusionary. The photographs capture the humility, respect and dignity we, as humans, could show each other – even to those we may not agree with.”
“A Day's Work” by Michael Knapstein. Portraiture Photographer of the Year. “A series documenting the hardworking people who have helped build the American Midwest.”
“Wild Flowers” by Anne Mason-Hoerter. Nature Photographer of the Year. “The environmental impact of climate change on the plant community is profound. As temperatures rise and weather patterns become more erratic, flowers face challenges in their lifecycle, from altered flowering times to habitat loss. This disruption affects the crucial role wildflowers play in ecosystems as primary sources of nectar and pollen for pollinators like bees and butterflies, essential for plant reproduction and biodiversity. This is a long term project to reconstruct plants affected by climate change based on my childhood memories of these plants.”
“Impact of War” by Patryk Jaracz. Press Photographer of the Year. “The project is an examination of consequences of war in Ukraine through visual documentation of its impact. On the frontline war takes a direct shape of explosions and destruction resulting in hundreds of thousands of lost lives and once peaceful villages and cities turned into a rubble. Millions of people were forced to flee their homes while millions are living under constant threat without access to water, gas or electricity. While the smoke in the aftermath of explosion can be seen in the moment, pain and trauma may last for years or lifetimes to come.”
“The Descendants of Black Civil War Combatants” by Drew Gardner. Fine Art Photographer of the Year. “The culmination of 3 years of painstaking research of family trees and archives to identify photos of Black Civil War combatants then to trace and contact their descendants and persuade them to be the sitter in the recreation the photograph of their forebear (with the descendant). The series was made possible by bringing the descendants together from all over the USA and carrying out the shoot in a daylight studio in New York, utilizing a tintype camera.”
“Beach Life” by Simon Heather. Non-professional Fine Art Photographer of the Year. “Welcome to an aerial series that captures the fun and fulfillment of beach life – from relaxing days in Italian beach clubs, and the surprising turquoise of British waters, to surf escapades in Hawaii, and the bustling scenes of Portugal – each photo captures the essence of people reveling in local beach experiences in different parts of the world.”
“Nevermore” by Eva Chupikova. Non-professional Portraiture Photographer of the Year. “Nevermore, a single word that encapsulates a profound sense of loss and finality. It echoes in the soul, reminding us of all that we once held, but can never have again. It speaks of the fleeting nature of our existence, of the relations and bonds which come and go, of the illusions and dreams unfulfilled. The weight of nevermore hangs heavy on the heart, a constant reminder of irrevocable endings, of who we once were and what we have lost. Time is a cruel thief, yet it is within this simple truth that life truly finds its meaning.”
“Weaknesses of the oceans” by António Coelho. Non-Professional Advertising Photographer of the Year. “The oceans represent the element responsible for producing 50% of the oxygen we breath. Today, they are polluted, with changes in pH associated with the increase in global temperature, and there are floating islands of plastic. Microplastics are disseminated throughout the fish food chain. This series is exclusively aimed at this situation, the ocean, plastic, pollution and species extinction.”
Each photo showcases the artist's extraordinary talent and creativity.
“The Network” by Katherine Young. Non-professional Architecture Photographer of the Year. “Part of a larger series of colorful building facades. In this group of images, I focus on more than one facade showing various textures, materials and colors complementing one another.”
“Underwater Kaleidoscope” by Iryna Vozniak. Non-professional Nature Photographer of the Year. “These photos capture the essence of an underwater kaleidoscope, where nature's own palette is on full display. “Underwater Kaleidoscope” invites you to immerse yourself in the beauty of the deep, where these radiant creatures perform their silent, yet captivating, aquatic ballet.”
“Freedom Tower” by Louis Philippe Provost. Architecture Photographer of the Year. “Last light of the day striking the Freedom Tower in Manhattan.”
“Two Windows” by Sara Goli. Special Photographer of the Year. “As you see , there is two windows, one shadow and one real window .”
“Black and White Evanescence” by Gianluca Federighi. Special Photographer of the Year. “Often in my abstract emotion reality takes on an imaginary vision and throws every geometry into crisis. My dusty thought pushes me to believe that life is something else looking for its soul in matter.”
“A Silent Witness To Beauty” by Robert David Atkinson. Book Photographer of the Year. “A Silent Witness to Beauty is a captivating journey through the lens and the imagination of photographer and author Robert David Atkinson. This unique collection combines black-and-white photographs with fictional narratives to offer a truly immersive experience. Through the intimate portraits of birds and other wildlife, each photograph and story invites you to pause and contemplate the beauty of nature in its rawest form.”