Stunning Photography From the 2024 Prix de la Photographie Paris Contest

The winners of the prestigious Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) photo competition have just been announced. Photographers compete across a diverse array of categories, including Advertising, Architecture, Book, Fine Art, Nature, Portraiture, Press, and Special. Each submission showcases the artist's extraordinary talent and creativity, further enriching the world of photography.

The competition, which has professional and non-professional divisions, is judged by distinguished figures from the international photography community. After evaluating thousands of entries from around the globe, they awarded Julia Fullerton-Batten the title of PX3 Photographer of the Year. The British photographer is known for her surreal, dramatically lit scenes that convey tension and mystery.

Her winning images center around the act of foot washing as a gesture of compassion, humanity, and respect. “These images evoke the humility and dignity that can transcend differences, reflecting the potential for connection even among those who disagree,” shares the competition in a statement.

Syrian photographer Mouneb Taim was named PX3 Best New Talent 2024 for his look at life in war-torn Syria. As the decade-long conflict in this country continues, it is often overlooked in the news cycle. Taim's unflinching look at people struggling for normalcy in a war zone shows the layered complexity of the situation.

“Each year, the PX3 competition continues to inspire and uncover breathtaking talent from across the globe. The 2024 winners have truly set a new standard in the art of photography, offering fresh perspectives and narratives that captivate and resonate,” says Hossein Farmani, founder of PX3. “We are honored to celebrate these artists and their exceptional contributions to the visual arts.”

Scroll down to see more competition winners. Their work will be published in the annual PX3 book, and their images will be included in exhibitions in Paris, the first of which will run from November 5 to November 9, 2024, at Galerie 24b.

