Winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest Create Art Using a Microscope

For the past 48 years, the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition has been revealing the beauty of a world that can only be seen with a microscope. Every year the contest produces exceptional results and 2022 is no different. Their year’s contest received almost 1,300 entries from 72 countries. The winning image of a Madagascar giant day gecko's embryonic hand is an incredible look at life in development. Taken by Grigorii Timin, with supervision by Dr. Michel Milinkovitch, the photo is the result of painstaking image-stitching.

“This embryonic hand is about 3 mm (0.12 in) in length, which is a huge sample for high-resolution microscopy,” said Timin. “The scan consists of 300 tiles, each containing about 250 optical sections, resulting in more than two days of acquisition and approximately 200 GB of data.”

Thanks to his work, we're able to see the complexity of the gecko. Nerves are stained in a cyan color, while the bones, tendons, ligaments, skin, and blood cells are in a range of warmer hues. Timin is thankful for the experience of the contest, as he finds it an excellent way to share how impressive nature is on a microscopic level, both with the scientific community and the public at large.

Each image was judged not only for its scientific technique, but also its artistry. In this way, Nikon Small World recognizes that photomicrography is an intersection of science and art. The winning images show diverse subject matter, from breast tissue with milk-producing alveoli to moth eggs to unburned carbon particles. As always, the results are a fascinating look at subjects the public normally can't see—or certainly can't notice without the help of a microscope.

Scroll down for the top 15 images from this year's competition and see all the winners here.

The 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is a celebration of nature as seen under the microscope.

The 2022 contest received almost 1,300 entries from 72 countries.

