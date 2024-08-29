14 Extraordinary Highly Commended Photos From the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has released some of this year's extraordinary, highly commended photos ahead of its October winner's announcement. From a jaguar preying on a caiman to a close-up look at a David Bowie spider, the photographs show off the marvels of the natural world.

The 60th competition, organized by London's Natural History Museum, attracted a record-breaking 59,228 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 117 countries and territories. An international panel of industry experts judged entries on their creativity, originality, and technical excellence.

These photographs are just a taste of the 100 images that will be on display during the forthcoming Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. The selection includes Randy Robbins' haunting photo of a deceased doe covered in frost, the first smartphone photo to be honored in the competition. In fact, the circle of life is on display in many images, including William Fortescue's evocative black-and-white image of mating lions and Tommy Trenchard's image of a shark struggling as it was hauled aboard a Spanish longliner.

“In this selection, you see species diversity, a range of behavior, and conservation issues,” shares Kathy Moran, chair of the judging panel. “These images represent the evolution of the competition through the years, from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world—the beauty and the challenges. It is a powerful selection with which to kickstart a milestone anniversary.”

As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, the Museum’s flagship exhibition will feature a timeline of key moments in the competition’s history.

“Over the decades, Wildlife Photographer of the Year has pushed the boundaries of wildlife photography as the competition evolved alongside technological advancements,” says Museum Director Dr. Doug Gurr. “But still today, the competition remains true to one of its founding objectives: ‘to enhance the prestige of wildlife photography in the hope that ultimately the awards would benefit animals by creating greater public interest in them and in that all-important topic—conservation.’”

Scroll down to preview more highly commended images from the competition and stay tuned for the October 8 announcement of the winners.

