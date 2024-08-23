Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards

Now in its third year, the Black and White Photo Awards once again showcases exceptional imagery from around the globe. Nearly 5,000 black-and-white photographs were submitted to the highly regarded contest, with Haikun Liang winning the grand prize. His photo of revelers at a Spring Festival in China is a beautiful display of monochromatic photography.

Liang was singled out along with László Tóth, who won the Special Prize for Creativity, sponsored by SanDisk Professional. Tóth's image of birds in flight was created by superimposing individual frames. The result is certainly worthy of his time, vision, and technical skill, which is undoubtedly needed to produce such a powerful photo.

The contest also named five category winners. These stunning photos demonstrate that black and white photography can be effective in a number of photographic styles, whether that be landscapes, architecture, wildlife, portraiture, or street photography. With familiar names like Anup Shah, Alain Schroeder, and Francisco Negroni in the winner's circle, it's clear that the contest has already gained respect in the photography community.

Scroll down to see the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards winners, and then get ready for next year's edition, which will open for entry on January 1, 2025. All of the finalists can also be viewed on the official website.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards.

Now in its third year, the photo contest showcases monochromatic photography from around the globe.

Black and White Photo Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Black and White Photo Awards.