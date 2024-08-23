Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards

By Jessica Stewart on August 23, 2024
People celebrating at Spring Festival in China

“Destroy Together” by Haikun Liang. Overall Winner.

Now in its third year, the Black and White Photo Awards once again showcases exceptional imagery from around the globe. Nearly 5,000 black-and-white photographs were submitted to the highly regarded contest, with Haikun Liang winning the grand prize. His photo of revelers at a Spring Festival in China is a beautiful display of monochromatic photography.

Liang was singled out along with László Tóth, who won the Special Prize for Creativity, sponsored by SanDisk Professional. Tóth's image of birds in flight was created by superimposing individual frames. The result is certainly worthy of his time, vision, and technical skill, which is undoubtedly needed to produce such a powerful photo.

The contest also named five category winners. These stunning photos demonstrate that black and white photography can be effective in a number of photographic styles, whether that be landscapes, architecture, wildlife, portraiture, or street photography. With familiar names like Anup Shah, Alain Schroeder, and Francisco Negroni in the winner's circle, it's clear that the contest has already gained respect in the photography community.

Scroll down to see the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards winners, and then get ready for next year's edition, which will open for entry on January 1, 2025. All of the finalists can also be viewed on the official website.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards.

Black and white photo of birds streaking across the sky

“Spiral to the Tower” by László Tóth. Winner, Sandisk Special Awards for Creativity

Black and white architectural photography

“Architectural Playground” by Florian Kriechbaumer. Winner, Architecture

Black and white pohto of a sand dune

“The Dune” by Matteo Strassera. Winner, Landscape

Black and white image of a woman sitting outside Baker Street tube station

“Baker Street Station 3” by Zhenhuan Zhou. Winner, Street.

Electrical storm over a volcano

“The image of fear” by Francisco Negroni. Second Winner, Landscape

Woman with a headscarf decorating pottery

“Pottery Village Girl” by Van Dong Nguyen. Winner, Portrait

Wildebeest jumping

“Explosion” by Anup Shah. Winner, Flora and Fauna

Now in its third year, the photo contest showcases monochromatic photography from around the globe.

2024 Black and White Photo Awards

“Black Hole” by Dorota Yamadag. Second Winner, Architecture

Black and white portrait of a sea turtle swimming underwater

“The Fellowship” by Sina Ritter. Golden Mention, Flora and Fauna

Black and white portrait of a male dancer

“Hold on the Earth” by Jenq-Horng Liang. Gold Mention, Portrait

Black and white portrait of an elephant

“Greatness” by Dhir Jakharia. Second Winner, Flora and Fauna

People in a square in North Korea standing under a statue of Kim

“Kim City 07” by Alain Schroeder. Second Winner, Street

Black and white photo of a mountain range

“Rainbow Mountain” by Piotr Grochala. Bronze Mention, Landscape

Portrait of a young boy floating in water with his eyes wide open

“Scary” by Abhishek Basak. Second Winner, Portrait

Black and White Photo Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Black and White Photo Awards.

