Amazing Finalists of the 2024 Ocean Photographer of the Year Contest

The 2024 Ocean Photographer of the Year contest finalists have been revealed. Culled from more than 15,000 photos submitted to the competition, the images highlight the beauty of the ocean and its perils.

In September, the Ocean Photographer of the Year and the youth competition winner will be announced. Individual categories spotlight the ocean, from Adventure and Wildlife to Conservation and Human Connection. Twelve finalist images were selected for each category, while three photographers—Filippo Borghi, Katherine Lu, and Shane Gross—were singled out thanks to the strength of their portfolios.

From incredible photos of a ferocious leopard seal to a portrait of a rare white sea turtle, these photos give us a new perspective on life underwater. At the same time, particularly in the conservation categories, they demonstrate the work that must be done to help it continue to thrive.

In one image, we see young common clownfish at a hatchery in Indonesia. While the species isn't endangered, the photo shows that even plentiful fish can see large population drops due to overfishing.

While we wait to see the winners, scroll down to see some of our favorite finalists from the 2024 contest. Then, to see the full gallery, head over to the Ocean Photographer of the Year website.

The finalists were selected from the more than 15,000 images submitted to the photography contest.

The winners will be announced in mid-September.

Oceanographic Magazine: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Oceanographic Magazine.