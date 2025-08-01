Home / Art

Traditional Azerbaijani Weaving Reimagined as Unraveling, Melting, and Glitching Carpets

By Eva Baron on August 1, 2025

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

For Azerbaijani artist Faig Ahmed, a carpet can be more than a woven rectangle, square, or circle. Instead, it can exceed those traditional confines and seep onto the ground, gathering in viscous puddles; it can explode into layers upon layers of tufted thread; it can be interrupted with glitches and cascade like a wave; and it can even be shaped into a recycling sign. No matter their form, it’s clear that Ahmed’s carpets are as innovative as they are ambitious.

Above all, though, Ahmed’s practice is reflective of his own culture. Azerbaijan boasts a rich history when it comes to its traditional carpets, which, in 2010, were proclaimed a “Masterpiece of Intangible Heritage” by UNESCO. Aside from decorating homes, these carpets are also woven for medical purposes, wedding ceremonies, the birth of a child, mourning rituals, and prayer, while the act of weaving itself is also deeply embedded within communal life and customs. In fact, Baku, the country’s capital, even houses the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, where some carpets date back to the 17th century. This indelible legacy is exactly what informs Ahmed, who then reimagines it through the exquisite carpets for which he’s become known.

In the past year alone, Ahmed has showcased countless rugs in galleries and museums around the world. In January 2025, for example, Sapar Contemporary in New York hosted The Knot, its third solo exhibition with the artist. Appropriately, Black Knot served as the exhibition’s focal point, depicting a traditional wool and silk carpet that, at its half-way point, transforms into a massive knot. Unlike the rest of the carpet, this knot is entirely black, a stark contrast to the vibrant colors and patterns above it. The knot’s monumental scale seems to weigh down the rest of the carpet, suggesting a sort of tension between traditional and contemporary manifestations of craft, labor, and history. That battle between past and present is, unsurprisingly, another animating force behind Ahmed’s work.

Last year, at the Maraya Art Center in Sharjah, UAE, Ahmed delved even deeper, considering the relationship between neuroscience and art. The exhibition, titled Consciousness in Flux, featured an assortment of carpets, including his 2024 piece Shirvanshah. The title bears an ancient flavor, referring to Shirvan, a historic area in Azerbaijan that was home to such renowned poets as Nizami Ganjavi in the 12th century. The carpet itself is inspired by traditional patterns found within the region, although, much like Black Knot, the composition quickly dissolves around its half-way point. Here, the pattern appears to melt and shed small drops across the wall, which, despite the interruption, create a poetic sense of continuity.

“Interestingly, even with computer technology and modern abstract images, my carpets are produced the same way as a few thousand years ago,” Ahmed said in an interview with Metal Magazine. “The carpet is a language, a traditional local language.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Faig Ahmed’s website.

For years, Faig Ahmed has transformed traditional Azerbaijani carpets into innovative forms, including viscous puddles and giant knots.

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Ahmed primarily finds inspiration in Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving techniques, which were deemed a “Masterpiece of Intangible Heritage” by UNESCO in 2010.

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Contemporary Azerbaijani carpet by artist Faig Ahmed

Faig Ahmed: Website | Instagram

Sources: Traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in the Republic of Azerbaijan; Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Faig Ahmed: Behind the Iron Carpet

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Faig Ahmed.

Related Articles:

Gallery Artworks Reimagined as Surreal Carpet Art Melting Off the Wall Onto the Floor

Colorful Asymmetrical Rugs Capture the Beauty of Arizona’s Unique Topography [Interview]

Artist Uses Thousands of Dots To Create Intricate and Textural Paintings of Ornamental Rugs

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How One Artist Creates Dreamy Cyanotypes Full of Colorado Greenery [Interview]
Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region
Sprawling ‘Art Paris 2025’ Was as Grand as the Restored ‘Grand Palais’ Where It Was Held
Typewriter Artist Creates Meticulously Detailed Cityscapes and Portraits [Interview]
Johnny Depp Releases Two Limited-Edition Prints Created in a Time He Felt “Very Present”
Artist Recreates Iconic Artworks With LEGO Pieces That Mimic Digital Pixels

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Town Famous for Its Rice Paddy Art Devotes This Year’s Piece to ‘Demon Slayer’
Electric Forest 2025: Enchanting Art Installations Bring Creative Magic to the Lush Woods
Get a Peek at the New ‘UNBOUND’ Exhibition Coming to the Museum of African Diaspora
Enchanting Tables Made With Real Flowers, Botanicals, and Cruelty-Free Butterflies Cast in Resin
Artist Cleverly Blends Humans and Nature in Commentary About Harmony in the Environment
Artist Masterfully Merges Classical Art and Scenes of Urban Life in Digital Collages

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.