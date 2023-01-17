Home / Art

Charming Little “Fairy Dresses” Made Entirely Out of Flowers and Leaves

By Regina Sienra on January 17, 2023
Botanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and Leaves

Flowers and leaves are full of creative possibility as much as regular art supplies like paper or paint. On top of that, their ephemeral and fragile qualities add a layer of melancholia and wonder to works created with them. The work of Momotsuki, a Japan-based botanical artist, is a great example of this. She is the mastermind behind Fairy's Dress, which sees her fabricate miniature garments with flowers, petals, and leaves. If forest fairies do wear outfits like this, not only are they magical beings, but they’re also fashion icons.

On her website, the artist explains that despite her account only being started in 2021, the idea of making fairy dresses dates back to her childhood. She was not able to make it a reality until much later; however, she did start gardening at a young age. A couple of years ago, while recovering from depression, she took a walk in the garden, suddenly saw a flower, and set her sights on fashioning a fairy dress made out of roses, ivy, periwinkle, and hydrangea. Now, her works are so popular that one of her dresses earned over 160,000 likes on Twitter.

While she seems to work mostly with preserved flowers, like roses and geraniums, the occasional bit of cotton and leaves make it to her creations. She is especially prone to diversifying her materials for dresses celebrating holidays like Christmas and the New Year. And with each dress, Momotsuki always shares her list of used materials, including what kind of blooms she incorporated to each miniature dress. The artist displays her creations on decorated moss-covered or wood mountings. Each display typically features a natural backdrop, enhancing the beauty of each creation, and perpetuating the idea of these outfits being for mythical woodland creatures. It’s as though she’s pitching her designs to the fairies for them to come and select their favorite.

If you love her work, the artist offers calendars, greeting cards, and other goodies featuring her fairy dresses on her web store.

Japanese artist Momotsuki fabricates miniature garments with flowers, petals, and leaves inspired by the magical creatures of the forest.

Botanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and Leaves

The artist displays her “fairy dresses” on decorated moss-covered mountings against a natural backdrop.

Botanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and LeavesBotanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and Leaves

Each creation is like a display pitching her designs to the fairies for them to come and select their favorite.

Botanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and LeavesBotanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and LeavesBotanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and LeavesBotanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and LeavesBotanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and LeavesBotanical Artist Creates Charming 'Fairy Dresses' Out of Flowers and LeavesFairy's Dress: Website | Twitter | Instagram
h/t: [Grape]

All images via Fairys Dress

Related Articles:

Japanese Art Teacher Rakes Fallen Leaves Into Floor Illustrations of Beloved Pop Culture Characters

Artist Forages for Flowers and Leaves in Forest to Create Ephemeral Bird Portraits

Real Dried Flowers Dangle From Ceilings in Immersive Botanical Installations

Ethereal Mirrors Reflect Pretty Pressed Flowers Preserved in Resin

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Polka Dots Take Over Louis Vuitton Stores Around the World
Artist Tucks Detailed Little Landscapes Inside Antique Suitcases
10 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2023
Rainbow Ceramics Evoke Feelings of Happiness and Childhood Nostalgia
Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine
Art Trend of 2022: How AI Art Emerged and Polarized the Art World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Embroiders Delicate Designs Then Offers Art to Bees To Finish the Work
19th-Century Japanese Woodblock Prints Imagine Cats in Place of Humans
Artist Adorns Dried Leaves With Intricate Crochet Doily Designs
AI-Generated Art Reimagines the Iconic Japanese Kimono in Surprising Ways
32 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year
Immersive Exhibit Lets You Step Into David Hockney’s Art Throughout the Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]