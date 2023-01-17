Charming Little “Fairy Dresses” Made Entirely Out of Flowers and Leaves

Flowers and leaves are full of creative possibility as much as regular art supplies like paper or paint. On top of that, their ephemeral and fragile qualities add a layer of melancholia and wonder to works created with them. The work of Momotsuki, a Japan-based botanical artist, is a great example of this. She is the mastermind behind Fairy's Dress, which sees her fabricate miniature garments with flowers, petals, and leaves. If forest fairies do wear outfits like this, not only are they magical beings, but they’re also fashion icons.

On her website, the artist explains that despite her account only being started in 2021, the idea of making fairy dresses dates back to her childhood. She was not able to make it a reality until much later; however, she did start gardening at a young age. A couple of years ago, while recovering from depression, she took a walk in the garden, suddenly saw a flower, and set her sights on fashioning a fairy dress made out of roses, ivy, periwinkle, and hydrangea. Now, her works are so popular that one of her dresses earned over 160,000 likes on Twitter.

While she seems to work mostly with preserved flowers, like roses and geraniums, the occasional bit of cotton and leaves make it to her creations. She is especially prone to diversifying her materials for dresses celebrating holidays like Christmas and the New Year. And with each dress, Momotsuki always shares her list of used materials, including what kind of blooms she incorporated to each miniature dress. The artist displays her creations on decorated moss-covered or wood mountings. Each display typically features a natural backdrop, enhancing the beauty of each creation, and perpetuating the idea of these outfits being for mythical woodland creatures. It’s as though she’s pitching her designs to the fairies for them to come and select their favorite.

If you love her work, the artist offers calendars, greeting cards, and other goodies featuring her fairy dresses on her web store.

Japanese artist Momotsuki fabricates miniature garments with flowers, petals, and leaves inspired by the magical creatures of the forest.

The artist displays her “fairy dresses” on decorated moss-covered mountings against a natural backdrop.

Each creation is like a display pitching her designs to the fairies for them to come and select their favorite.

