Real Dried Flowers Dangle From Ceilings in Immersive Botanical Installations

By Sara Barnes on November 23, 2022
British artist Rebecca Louise Law creates immersive installations using real dried flowers. Dangling from the ceiling like a natural curtain, the flora invites the viewer to interact with the space in a new way. As they move through the strands of delicate petals and pods, there is the opportunity to look at and really study what has fascinated humans throughout time.

One of Law’s latest exhibitions has recently opened at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Titled Awakening, it transforms two of the institution’s galleries into “floral experiences.” Law combined her own recycled flowers with botanicals grown in Hawaii that reflect its unique island landscape. In addition to the florals, Law worked with community groups to incorporate found materials in the exhibition that are suspended from the ceiling in the same way as the blooms.

Awakening is on view at the Honolulu Museum of Art until September 10, 2023. In addition to that show, she has a permanent installation titled Florilegium at the Oratorio di San Tiburzio in Parma, Italy, and an upcoming exhibition called Calyx that will open at Kunsthalle Museum in Munich, Germany, on February 3, 2023, and run through August 27, 2023.

