Ethereal Mirrors Reflect Pretty Pressed Flowers Preserved in Resin

Canada-based artist Sharlene Robertson creates exquisite home decor inspired by nature. Mirrors of different shapes and sizes are framed by arrangements of pressed flowers and ferns preserved in epoxy resin.

Each of these pieces is made by hand in her studio. Robertson collects dried foliage that catches her eye—including daisies, ferns, and baby's breath—and pairs them with metallic accents. When Robertson is satisfied with the organization of these items, she then sets them in the resin. Most of the time, she chooses to keep the resin clear so parts of the mirror remain visible, but occasionally she adds coloring and creates a striking border to the piece.

In addition to making woodland-inspired decor, Robertson uses the shimmering properties of resin to craft cerulean blue waves. Similar to her plant arrangements, this beachy aesthetic crawls along the side of the mirror so that when the viewer looks at their reflection, they are surrounded by a beautiful border.

You can purchase available decor and jewelry via Robertson's Etsy shop.

Canada-based artist Sharlene Robertson creates exquisite home decor.

She adds pressed flowers and plants to mirrors with resin.

This creates a floral accent for each piece.

Robertson also uses resin to make ocean waves on the rim of the mirror.

Sharlene Robertson: Website | Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sharlene Robertson.

Related Articles:

Wood and Resin Pair Perfectly To Create Beautiful Minimalist Animal Sculptures

Ocean Waves Made of Resin on Hanging Mirrors Bring Beachy Vibes Indoors

Surfboard-Shaped Resin and Wood Tables Are Made to Glow-in-the-Dark