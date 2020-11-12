Home / Design / Creative Products

10+ Kitchenware Products to Help you Serve an Amazing Thanksgiving Dinner

By Margherita Cole on November 12, 2020
Thanksgiving Gifts

Every year, family and friends gather on Thanksgiving to enjoy a sumptuous feast of turkey, stuffing, roasted vegetables, and other delights. And while deciding on a menu is a must before the holiday, there are other things to consider if you want to make your annual gathering one to remember. For example, setting the table and serving the dishes is just as important in creating a festive atmosphere. That is why we've handpicked some unique products that will help you serve a marvelous Thanksgiving dinner.

To get your guests in the autumn spirit, consider setting your table with rustic wood slice plate chargers. These natural placemats will elevate your dining while bringing a touch of the outdoors to your dining room. Likewise, turkey-shaped candle holders are a joyous way to illuminate the table. And, when it's time to serve soup, the Swanky floating ladle will add a touch of elegance.

Scroll down to see more unique kitchen gifts that will complete your Turkey Day.

These whimsical kitchen gifts will help you serve an amazing Thanksgiving dinner!

 

Wood Slice Plate Chargers

 

Turkey Tea Light Candle Holders

Turkey Candle Holders

FORUP | $17.99

 

16-Piece Fall Dinnerware Set

Thanksgiving Dinnerware Set

Gibson Elite | $54.99

 

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

OTOTO | $16

 

Flour Sack Towels

 

Swanky Floating Ladle

Swanky Ladle

OTOTO | $19

 

Oatmeal Linen Pumpkins Centerpiece

 

Autumn Berry Vegetable Holder

Autumn Berry Vegetable Holder

Pfaltzgraff | $24.99

 

Oven Mits

 

Thanksgiving Cutlery Holder

 

Thanksgiving Tablecloth

Thanksgiving Tablecloth

Benson Mills | $25.99

 

