Happy Baby Bear Makes the Most Adorable Sound While Held in News Anchor’s Arms

Did you know that bears can purr? It might sound unbelievable, but as Utah reporter Shara Parks recently learned, baby black bears can make a sound similar to your favorite feline. One of these cute bears was a guest on set from Yellowstone Bear World and made itself extremely comfortable with Park. The bear cub snuggled up against her neck—just like a real live teddy bear—and it let out the most delightful sound.

Park was surprised to hear such an odd noise come from her little guest. “That means I’m doing something right,” she said as she cooed at the cub. She then asked the bear’s handler what the sound meant. “[Bears purr] just like a cat purrs when you pet them, it’s their happy noise,” the expert explained.

Much like humans, bears use vocalizations with other bears. The sounds include jaw-popping, low grumbles, woofing, and moans. Black bear cubs make motor-like pleasure sounds when they nurse, eat special treats, or feel relaxed. Similar to a cat’s purr, they produce this pleasant sound when they are extremely comfortable and happy.

As she held the bear, the adorable creature was fully relaxed in Park's arms. “Best moment of my day.” It'd certainly be hard to top that!

Watch the video below and crank up the volume to hear the cutest sound guaranteed to melt your heart.

See the baby cub ready to play after her nap on set.

