Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Fin Whales Sighting Signals a Comeback for the Once Endangered Species

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 22, 2022
Fin Whales off Antarctica

A fin whale in the Antarctic. (Photo: Dan Beecham/University of Hamburg)

The fin whale might be a bright spot in an ocean of foreboding changes in ecosystems. The species was heavily hunted in the 20th century whaling boom. In the Southern Hemisphere, their numbers sunk to endangered levels. However, the world's second largest whale is making an encouraging comeback in the Antarctic region. As described in a paper in Scientific Reports, large fin whale feeding aggregations—more amusingly and jokingly referred to as whale parties—have returned to the waters in which they were once hunted. Scientists estimate their southern numbers may be 8,000 strong, bumping them up to vulnerable status.

The fin whale can be over 60 feet long and weigh 100,000 pounds. These massive mammals live 70 to 80 years without being hunted. However, boats are still a danger to the species. Like other whales, they eat krill. Fin whales come together in aggregations of various sizes to feast at the surface. Recently, a BBC team filmed a massive swarm of 150 whales unlike any seen in years. Off the coast of Antarctica, fin whales leaped and danced as they fed in the cold waters. “The water around us was boiling because the animals were coming up all the time and causing splashes,” Dr. Helena Herr, a paper author, said to ABC. “It was thrilling just standing there and watching it.”

While global populations of fin whales are now estimated at 100,000, much more is known about the northern whales than the southern. Despite their large size, the latter's breeding places and patterns remain a mystery. Researchers tagged several whales, but the pandemic interrupted tracking. Even now, their global population is dwarfed by the number by which were slaughtered in the past century: an estimated 700,000 whales. But the rebounding population is evidence that conservation efforts are working, and that the whales themselves are resilient. While threats from boats and climate change remain, the return of the whales is something to celebrate.

Fin whale populations in the southern hemisphere are rebounding from endangered to vulnerable.

Fin Whales off Antarctica

A fin whale feeding aggregation. (Photo: Figure 3, BBC (OSM video 2)/Nature)

Hunted almost to extinction, they have now returned to feed in “whale parties” in their ancient hunting grounds.

Fin Whales Sighted Feeding in Massive Group, Signaling Come Back for Species

A fin whale. (Photo: Aqqa Rosing-Asvid via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

h/t: [ABC.Net.Au, NBC]

Related Articles:

Majestic Photos of 8 Remaining Species of Bears Are Featured in Conservation Photo Book

Last Known Member of Giant Tortoise Species Thought To Be Extinct Is Discovered on Galápagos Islands

San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere

California Condors Return to the Redwoods After a Century’s Absence

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Last Known Member of Giant Tortoise Species Thought To Be Extinct Is Discovered on Galápagos Islands
Rare Baby Galápagos Giant Tortoise With Albinism Is Born at Swiss Zoo
San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere
California Condors Return to the Redwoods After a Century’s Absence
Majestic Photos of 8 Remaining Species of Bears Are Featured in Conservation Photo Book
Trail Cam Captures the Candid Moment When a Wolf Family Strikes a Majestic Pose

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adorable Litter of Endangered Red Wolf Pups Give Hope for Future of At-Risk Species
Photographer Captures Rare Glimpse of Siberian Tiger in Its Natural Environment
Rare Wolverine Sighted by Family in Yellowstone National Park
Federal Judge Restores Protection to Gray Wolves in Most of the United States
The Humpback Whale Has Swum Its Way Back From Endangered Status in Australia
Iceland Will Officially Ban Whale Hunting by 2024

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]