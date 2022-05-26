San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo)

This spring, the San Diego Zoo celebrated another milestone in their wildlife conservation efforts with the birth of a healthy male golden takin. This young calf belongs to a species of ruminant sheep-like mammals native to the Himalayan mammals and is the first male of its kind to be born in the western hemisphere.

“The tiny takin tot has a name! Meet Jin Tong (pronounced jean tone) a rare golden takin calf and the first male golden takin born in the Western hemisphere,” the San Diego Zoo announced . Their celebratory message also explains that name Jin Tong means “golden child” in Mandarin Chinese. “Jin Tong's birth is not only a huge milestone for his species, but it also helps us better understand takins to protect them in their natural habitat,” the zoo adds. Already, the youngster is trotting alongside its mother, growing stronger and healthier every day.

While Jin Tong sports a brown-and-black coat right now, as he matures, he will develop a warm golden coat that gives his species its name. He will grow a pair of pointed horns, as well. Their hardy fur and strong hooves were adapted to help them navigate the rustic terrain in the southern Shaanxi province of China. Due to deforestation and hunting, this species has become vulnerable, which is part of the reason that these conservation efforts are so significant. Jin Tong's birth comes almost a year since the birth of the female golden takin named Mei Ling —which translates to “beautiful antelope” in Mandarin. She was also born at San Diego Zoo. Here's to hoping many more takins are born and live healthy lives!

