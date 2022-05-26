Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere

By Margherita Cole on May 26, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo)

This spring, the San Diego Zoo celebrated another milestone in their wildlife conservation efforts with the birth of a healthy male golden takin. This young calf belongs to a species of ruminant sheep-like mammals native to the Himalayan mammals and is the first male of its kind to be born in the western hemisphere.

“The tiny takin tot has a name! Meet Jin Tong (pronounced jean tone) a rare golden takin calf and the first male golden takin born in the Western hemisphere,” the San Diego Zoo announced. Their celebratory message also explains that name Jin Tong means “golden child” in Mandarin Chinese. “Jin Tong's birth is not only a huge milestone for his species, but it also helps us better understand takins to protect them in their natural habitat,” the zoo adds. Already, the youngster is trotting alongside its mother, growing stronger and healthier every day.
While Jin Tong sports a brown-and-black coat right now, as he matures, he will develop a warm golden coat that gives his species its name. He will grow a pair of pointed horns, as well. Their hardy fur and strong hooves were adapted to help them navigate the rustic terrain in the southern Shaanxi province of China. Due to deforestation and hunting, this species has become vulnerable, which is part of the reason that these conservation efforts are so significant. Jin Tong's birth comes almost a year since the birth of the female golden takin named Mei Ling—which translates to “beautiful antelope” in Mandarin. She was also born at San Diego Zoo. Here's to hoping many more takins are born and live healthy lives!

On March 21, 2022, San Diego Zoo welcomed the birth of a golden takin calf. It is the first male calf of this subspecies to be born in the western hemisphere. The San Diego Zoo has named it Jin Tong, which means “golden child” in Mandarin Chinese.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo)

San Diego Zoo: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [People]

All images via San Diego Zoo.

Related Articles:

African Flamingo Spotted in Texas 17 Years After Escaping Kansas Zoo

Franklin Park Zoo Welcome Its First Spotted Red River Hog Piglet

Orangutan Tries on Sunglasses After Tourist Accidentally Drops Them in Zoo Enclosure

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Central Park Birdwatcher Christian Cooper Gets His Own National Geographic TV Show
Texas Restaurant Owner Has Been Giving Away Cans of Baby Formula in Face of National Shortage
California Condors Return to the Redwoods After a Century’s Absence
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Scores Big and Will Now Be Paid the Same as Men’s Team
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Pays off Student Debt of LA Art College Graduates
Woman Delivers Healthy Baby on Side of the Road With Her Kids Waiting in the Car

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million To Build Performing Arts Center on New Compton High School Campus
Incredible Group of Strangers Rush to Rescue a Woman Who Passed Out While Driving
Bindi Irwin Shares Photos of How Much Her Daughter Has Grown in Just One Year
Heroic Bomb-Sniffing Dog Receives Medal From Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University After 30 Years
Law School Grad Celebrates With Dad Who Got Out of Prison in Time To See Her Graduate

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.