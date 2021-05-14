Home / Art

Artist Reimagines Famous Paintings With the Quirky Cast of ‘The Simpsons’

By Emma Taggart on May 14, 2021
Fine Art Simpsons

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Ever wonder what a fine art-themed episode of The Simpsons would be like? One Ontario, Canada-based artist has, and they’ve shared their vision through funny mash-ups between famous paintings and Simpsons characters. Known simply as @fine_art_simpsons on Instagram, the artist replaces historic figures in fine art paintings with beloved characters like Homer Simpson, Ned Flanders, Edna Krabappel, and Milhouse Van Houten. Suddenly, Bart is Jackson Pollock spilling paint everywhere, Grandpa and Mona are their own version of the iconic American Gothic, and Kent Brockman is the Norman Rockwell-esque “undecided voter” stuck choosing between Kang and Kodos.

The artist began creating the aptly titled Fine Art Simpsons series in 2020. “I thought it would be funny to combine Klimt’s The Kiss and Hokusai’s Great Wave with familiar scenes from The Simpsons,” the artist tells My Modern Met. “A friend saw them and convinced me to create an account to show them off. Since then, I’ve learned more about fine art than I ever did in my years at ‘art school' and continue to have a really good time finding visual and thematic similarities between classic art and my favorite cartoon.”

Each scene is a brilliant mix of art history and an astute knowledge of The Simpsons, making it very clear that the artist is a super fan. The Instagram account is the perfect spot for those that sit in the middle of a Simpsons and art history Venn diagram as it gives a nod to both in clever ways. For instance, the artist takes David Hockey’s swimming pool scene in A Bigger Splash and adds a tiny Bart peering through the window in the back. For keen Simpsons fans, this is a clear reference to the Bart of Darkness episode, in which Bart breaks his leg and starts spying on neighbors from his room. On the art history side, Vincent van Gogh’s Night Café, Salvador Dalí’s surreal dreamscapes, and Edward Hopper's Nighthawks make appearances amongst a long list of other masterpieces.

Scroll down to see some of the best mashups from the Fine Art Simpsons series below and find even more on Instagram.

The funny Fine Art Simpsons series combines famous paintings from art history with beloved characters from The Simpsons.

Fine Art Simpsons

Nicolas Poussin – Et in Graffittia ego

Fine Art Simpsons

Gustav Klimt – The Kiss (… The Baby Looked at Me)

Fine Art Simpsons

Hokusai – The Great Wave (of Real Acid)

Each funny mashup digitally merges the two worlds almost seamlessly.

Fine Art Simpsons

Edward Hopper – Night Jass

Fine Art Simpsons

Grant Wood – Springfield Gothic

Fine Art Simpsons

Andrew Wyeth – Bartholomew’s World

And for super fans, many of the combined scenes are absolutely brilliant nods to both the show and art history.

Fine Art Simpsons

John William Waterhouse – The Lizard Queen of Shalott

Fine Art Simpsons

Vincent van Gogh – Springfield Fats at the Night Café

Fine Art Simpsons

Edgar Degas – Three Dancers on a Stage

Fine Art Simpsons

Jackson Pollock – Four: Number 6, 1992

Fine Art Simpsons

René Magritte – The Art of Sweet and Tasty Living

Fine Art Simpsons

Claude Monet – The Gare Saint-Valentine

Fine Art Simpsons

Edgar Degas – La Bière

Fine Art Simpsons

Titian – Venus Requests a Ride to the Libarry

Fine Art Simpsons

Edgar Degas – Portrait of Mr. Snrub at the Stock Exchange

Fine Art Simpsons

Édouard Manet – Argenteuil, Plain and Tall

Fine Art Simpsons

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec – Guy Incognito at the Moulin Rouge

Fine Art Simpsons

Paul Cézanne – Secrets of a Successful Still Life

Fine Art Simpsons

Jacques-Louis David – The Death of Seymour Skinner

Fine Art Simpsons

François Boucher – Allegory of Ringo

Fine Art Simpsons

Salvador Dalí – Marge at a Window

Fine Art Simpsons

David Hockney – Isolated & Weird

Fine Art Simpsons

Emanuel de Witt – The Courtyard of the Old Stock Exchange in Springfield

Fine Art Simpsons

Norman Rockwell – Which One? (Undecided Voter)

Fine Art Simpsons

Jean-Léon Gérôme – Bonaparte Before the Sphinx

Fine Art Simpsons: Instagram | Redbubble

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fine Art Simpsons.

Related Articles:

Springfield from “The Simpsons” Rebuilt Entirely Out of LEGOs

Amazingly Realistic Cake Design of Ralph Wiggum from The Simpsons

Clever Wine Bottles Inspired by Mondrian and The Simpsons

The Simpsons’ Hilarious Tribute to the Famous Oscar Selfie

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Original Patent Drawing Puts an End to the Great “Over or Under” Toilet Paper Debate
Teenager Accidentally Moves Into Senior Living Complex, But Now Loves Her New Neighborhood
Creative Cosplayer Crafts Hilariously “Low Cost” Costumes That Are Brilliant
Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Artist Transforms Discarded Books Into Charming Tissue Boxes With Embroidered Handkerchiefs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How NFTs Are Shaking Up the Contemporary Art World
Artist Shatters Glass to Create Striking Portrait of History-Making VP Kamala Harris
6 Ai Weiwei Artworks That Bravely Call Attention to Social Issues in China
10 Print Artists That Will Inspire You to Try Silk Screen Printing at Home
Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal
Enchanting Animations Use LEGOs as the Ingredients for Entire Meals

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.