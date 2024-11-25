Home / Funny

Woodworker Discovers 115 Vintage Stuffed Animals Packed in Old Farmhouse Walls for Insulation

By Emma Taggart on November 25, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @spectacleacres

Renovating an old building often comes with surprises, but Vancouver Island woodworker Connor Nijsse never imagined he’d uncover 115 stuffed animals hidden within the walls of his farmhouse.

Nijsse believes the stuffed animals were used as an unconventional form of insulation by the previous owners, but he has no idea where they all came from, or when exactly they were put there. Although they’d likely been hidden behind the wall for years, all 115 stuffed animals remained in surprisingly good condition, protected by a plastic wrap barrier inside the wall.

The perplexed woodworker shared his strange discovery on social media, and people quickly began reaching out to buy particular plushies from the collection. A pink elephant was recently sent off to Las Vegas to a person who collects them, and a brown bear filled with beans was sent to a buyer in Indiana who recognized it from her childhood. Another person from the UK requested two yellow chicks from the pile of plushies, and another woman in South Carolina asked for a plaid bear with blue eyes. She wrote in her message, “That was my bear since birth and a moving company lost him a few years back.”

Though initially overwhelmed by the unusual discovery, Nijsse has embraced it, using the opportunity to bring joy to people around the world and give these likely pre-loved toys a second chance. In another recent video, Nijsse shared that he now has just 75 stuffed animals left, out of the original 115. There are countless more messages in the comments from people eagerly requesting the vintage toys—some dating back to the ‘80s.

Follow Nijsse on Instagram and TikTok for more updates on the toys, as well as his renovation progress—who knows, there might be more odd discoveries along the way!

Woodworker Connor Nijsse recently discovered 115 stuffed animals hidden within the walls of his farmhouse on Vancouver Island.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @spectacleacres

Though initially taken aback by the unusual discovery, Nijsse is now taking the opportunity to spread joy by sending out toys from the collection to people around the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @spectacleacres

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @spectacleacres

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @spectacleacres

Connor Nijsse: Instagram | TikTok

All images via Connor Nijsse.

Related Articles:

Adorable Portraits of Much Loved Stuffed Animals

Learn Amigurumi: The Adorable Art of Knitting and Crocheting Small Creatures

Adorable Plush Toys Have the Special Ability to Help Soothe Your Aches and Pains

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

College Professor Belts Out Emo Songs To Wake up Sleeping Students at His Lectures
Guy Dresses up as Jesus for Halloween Atop a Hovering Cloud and Hands Out Bread to People in Need
“Gangster Granny” Shows Off Cheeky Couples Costume With Her Partner
Parent Asks Redditors to Photoshop Massive Yakuza Tattoo on Their Toddler’s Back and They Delivered
Cowboy Father and Son Offer Horse Rides to Two Tourists Who Had Never Seen These Animals in Real Life
Students in the Philippines Create and Wear Funny “Anti-Cheating Hats” to School Exams

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch Botswana’s President React to 2,492-Carat Diamond, the Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found
Family Hula Hoop Game Caught in Video Sparks Debate About “Male vs. Female Intelligence”
Funny “LinkedIn Lyrics” Turns People’s Names Into the Words to Your Favorite Songs
Hilarious TikTok Trend Shows Why Amateur Athletes Didn’t Make the Olympic Cut
Stealthy Cat’s GPS Tracker Shows It “Secretly” Trails Dog and Owner
“Low Cost Cosplay” Creator Turns Himself Into Famous Pop Culture Characters With Unexpected Items

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.