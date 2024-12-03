This Texan Restaurant Has Been Serving Daily Laughs on Its Marquee Sign for Nearly 50 Years

Austin’s Tex-Mex hotspot, El Arroyo, serves up more than just great food—it dishes out laughs too, thanks to its iconic marquee sign. For almost 50 years, the staff has used it to display funny messages, witty puns, and amusing phrases that are sure to put a smile on the face of anyone who sees it.

Since 1975, El Arroyo has been serving up a fresh, witty message every day, proving their sense of humor is as timeless as their Tex-Mex. Over the years, the restaurant has covered everything from current events and food puns to funny advice and hilarious personal admissions. The restaurant welcomes sign submissions from customers and fans worldwide, carefully selecting the ones guaranteed to bring the biggest laughs.

El Arroyo’s ever-changing marquee isn’t just a local favorite—it’s also a hit online. With over 700,000 Instagram followers and countless fans sharing their love for the jokes in the comments, this Austin gem has built a massive community online with an engaging sense of humor. However, the restaurant is known for more than just its funny signs. As the website puts it, “Sure, we love to have fun, but ask around: Our food is no joke, and neither is our famous salsa.”

We’ve been following El Arroyo’s signs for years, and 2024 has delivered laughs just as brilliantly as 2023. Some recent favorites include a witty 50 Cent pun and a clever language-themed sign that challenges readers to “read the vowels in ‘Celine Dion’ out loud.”

Scroll down for some of the restaurant’s funniest marquee signs. To keep up to date with them, you can follow El Arroyo on Instagram.

