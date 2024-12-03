Home / Funny

This Texan Restaurant Has Been Serving Daily Laughs on Its Marquee Sign for Nearly 50 Years

By Emma Taggart on December 3, 2024

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

Austin’s Tex-Mex hotspot, El Arroyo, serves up more than just great food—it dishes out laughs too, thanks to its iconic marquee sign. For almost 50 years, the staff has used it to display funny messages, witty puns, and amusing phrases that are sure to put a smile on the face of anyone who sees it.

Since 1975, El Arroyo has been serving up a fresh, witty message every day, proving their sense of humor is as timeless as their Tex-Mex. Over the years, the restaurant has covered everything from current events and food puns to funny advice and hilarious personal admissions. The restaurant welcomes sign submissions from customers and fans worldwide, carefully selecting the ones guaranteed to bring the biggest laughs.

El Arroyo’s ever-changing marquee isn’t just a local favorite—it’s also a hit online. With over 700,000 Instagram followers and countless fans sharing their love for the jokes in the comments, this Austin gem has built a massive community online with an engaging sense of humor. However, the restaurant is known for more than just its funny signs. As the website puts it, “Sure, we love to have fun, but ask around: Our food is no joke, and neither is our famous salsa.”

We’ve been following El Arroyo’s signs for years, and 2024 has delivered laughs just as brilliantly as 2023. Some recent favorites include a witty 50 Cent pun and a clever language-themed sign that challenges readers to “read the vowels in ‘Celine Dion’ out loud.”

Scroll down for some of the restaurant’s funniest marquee signs. To keep up to date with them, you can follow El Arroyo on Instagram.

Austin’s Tex-Mex restaurant, El Arroyo, has been dishing out laughs with its iconic marquee sign for almost 50 years.

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

The restaurant serves up a fresh, witty message every day.

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo also welcomes sign submissions from customers and fans worldwide, carefully selecting the ones guaranteed to bring the biggest laughs.

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo Restaurant Marquee Signs

El Arroyo: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via El Arroyo.

Related Articles:

These 18 Funny Signs From an Iconic Texas Restaurant Will Brighten Your Day

This Restaurant Posts Funny Signs Every Day to Lift People’s Spirits

Father and His 8-Year-Old Son Recreate the United States in Amusing Food Puns

Illustrator Serves Up Delicious Food Puns in Amusing Series of Greeting Cards

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cafe Gives Free Coffee to Those That Come in Dancing and People Show Off Their Best Moves
Woodworker Discovers 115 Vintage Stuffed Animals Packed in Old Farmhouse Walls for Insulation
College Professor Belts Out Emo Songs To Wake up Sleeping Students at His Lectures
Guy Dresses up as Jesus for Halloween Atop a Hovering Cloud and Hands Out Bread to People in Need
“Gangster Granny” Shows Off Cheeky Couples Costume With Her Partner
Parent Asks Redditors to Photoshop Massive Yakuza Tattoo on Their Toddler’s Back and They Delivered

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cowboy Father and Son Offer Horse Rides to Two Tourists Who Had Never Seen These Animals in Real Life
Students in the Philippines Create and Wear Funny “Anti-Cheating Hats” to School Exams
Watch Botswana’s President React to 2,492-Carat Diamond, the Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found
Family Hula Hoop Game Caught in Video Sparks Debate About “Male vs. Female Intelligence”
Funny “LinkedIn Lyrics” Turns People’s Names Into the Words to Your Favorite Songs
Hilarious TikTok Trend Shows Why Amateur Athletes Didn’t Make the Olympic Cut

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.