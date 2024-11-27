Home / Inspiring / Good News

Cafe Gives Free Coffee to Those That Come in Dancing and People Show Off Their Best Moves

By Regina Sienra on November 27, 2024
@coffeemilanocafe Dancing is good for the soul.. and a free coffee! This made our day! Thank you! #dancing #freedrinks #cafe #coffeeshop #event #fyp #restaurantlife #baristalife #barista #coffee #coffeetime #dancechallenge #viral ♬ original sound – Christina Dean

What would you do for a free coffee? In Middleboro, Massachusetts, a shop called Coffee Milano offers customers a very simple way to earn a cup of joe on the house—if you dance for five seconds on your way in, you get a free coffee. This unique deal has been taken up by locals, but the impromptu dancers have gained an audience much larger than expected thanks to the powers of social media. A compilation of the best moves has gone viral on TikTok.

The widely viewed video shows people of all ages rolling into the coffee shop. Set to “Macarena,” a woman kicks off her shoes to perform a bit of a moonwalk, following by a costumer that does an Irish jig. Some patrons coyly swing their arms, while others come in jumping with their friends. An older couple waltzes, and so does a mother with her toddler; while a woman gives her best John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever impression.  In the end, they are all winners—the shop never runs out of free coffee for their dancers.

Cafe owner Josh Rashid credits a different type of business for the idea. “We saw a pizza shop do it. And I'm like, ‘Let's do that for coffee,'” he told local station WBZ-TV. “Whoever shows up and dances gets a free coffee.”

The idea has since become a smash hit with customers; however, it isn’t an everyday deal. The promo is only available on certain days, and the owner plans to do it only once a month. These “dance parties,” as Rashid calls them, are not advertised that far in advance. The last time they celebrated one, the owner announced on social media with a post that simply said, “Come show us your dance moves!!” and placed a paper sign on his door over the weekend.

Even those who are perhaps too shy to bust a move but are around to catch the other dancing customers are getting an extra dose of joy in their day. “I come here every day for coffee in the morning and lunch in the afternoon. We need a little more softness in this world for sure,” says customer John Murrayn.

For Rashid, this idea is a way of bringing joy to those who need it most. “People absolutely love it. They were smiling,” says the shop owner. “You can dance away your day and have a cup of coffee with it.”

A cafe called Coffee Milano launched a unique deal for their customers—if they dance on their way in, they get a free coffee.

@coffeemilanocafe Thank you Town of Middleboro!! #coffee #latte #cafe #espresso #muffin #fyp #breakfast #middleboro ♬ original sound – Coffee Milano Cafe

This offer has been a smash hit among participants and even bystanders who are just around when dancing patrons show up.

@coffeemilanocafe It’s here again! Come show us your best moves THIS FRIDAY for a free drink! 12-3 PM! We hope to see you there #dancing #freedrinks #cafe #coffeeshop #event #fyp #restaurantlife #baristalife #barista #coffee #coffeetime #dancechallenge #viral #adventure #CapCut ♬ Withoutme伴奏 – 阿吉野马

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years' experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
