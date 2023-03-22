Finland Is Giving Away Free Trips To Show Why It’s the World’s Happiest Country

Finland is known for its sweeping winter landscapes and spectacular views of the Aurora Borealis. Another distinction of this Nordic nation is that it is considered the happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report. In fact, it has held the title for six years straight. Hoping to spread the joy, their national tourism organization, Visit Finland, is launching a campaign to invite people from around the world to learn to enjoy life the Finnish way—and take in the serene scenes that nurture those feelings.

“Since Finland is the world’s happiest country, we’ve set up an in-person masterclass in Finland this June. If selected, you get a four-day trip to Finland where you can learn the methods to finding your inner Finn,” they write. Titled “Masterclass of Happiness,” Visit Finland's program will take place in June 2023 at the Kuru Resort, a destination made of private villas, each with their own spa and sauna for visitors to take in the greenery and the long days of the Lakeland region, famous for its forests and bodies of water.

While the quality of life surely helps (after all, the World Happiness Report measures income, health, freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption), to the organizers, the Finnish state of mind is a skill. As such, it can be taught and thus shared with others. “We believe that happiness is not a mystical ability you are born with—it’s an approach to life that you can learn,” writes the team of Visit Finland. They describe the formula as a “balanced life on the quirky side.”

That's why the program makes the most of the Finnish summer and will offer its guests a program featuring things such as nature-based crafts, food for body and soul, exercise in forests and lakes, calming sounds and music, and general aspects of the Finnish way. Throughout the process, there will be exclusive sessions with Finnish experts who will work as personal coaches.

If you'd like to partake in this unique masterclass and win a four-day trip to Finland, you can sign up by filling out the form on Visit Finland's website and then joining the social media challenge on TikTok or Instagram explaining why you believe you may secretly be a Finn and your reasons for wanting to join this adventure. You have until April 2, 2023 to apply, and the 10 winners will be announced in May. For those who do not win, Visit Finland plans to make the master class available online—so no matter where you are, you can add some Finnish-style happiness to your life.

