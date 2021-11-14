The Best Place To See the Northern Lights Is From These Incredible Glass Igloos in Finland

Seeing the Northern Lights is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that many people have on their bucket lists. The dazzling waves of color that ripple across the night sky are absolutely enchanting, but finding the perfect spot to soak it all in can be quite a challenge. Luckily, Off the Map Travel will do all the hard work for you. They offer a wide variety of travel itineraries and experiences, including one that provides the best place to see the Northern Lights: from the comfort of your own bed. That’s right, you can remain all bundled up and cozy while observing the gorgeous aurora borealis from beneath the domed roof of an incredible glass igloo in Kilpisjärvi, Finland.

Part of the company’s Stars of Scandinavia package, these glass-roofed igloo-style cabins offer the most amazing view. And, in addition to being absolutely stunning, they’re extremely convenient. Since the appearance of the northern lights can be pretty unpredictable, these cabins give you the best chance to catch all the action no matter when it starts. They even have red outdoor lighting so that the spectacular view isn’t affected by light pollution. And the rest of the itinerary is just as thoughtfully planned out by Off the Map Travel’s “adventure artists,” who carefully craft the perfect travel experience.

“Our adventure artists are all well-traveled and have first-hand experience with the destinations we sell,” a spokesperson for the company tells My Modern Met. “They have good relationships with all our partners, which means we can often arrange some pretty special (and exclusive) surprises for our customers. We tailor-make every single trip based on the customer’s travel aspirations, so our artists take the time to develop a personal relationship and understand what the perfect holiday is to them and then deliver on exactly that, and more.”

Some of the other experiences offered in the Stars of Scandinavia itinerary include husky sledding, snowmobiling, a local fat bike tour, and a sleigh ride pulled by reindeer. If you want to head off on your own luxurious Scandinavian adventure and experience the best view of the Northern Lights for yourself, then head on over to Off the Map Travel’s website to learn more. The five-night travel package costs $2,300 per person, but such a once-in-a-lifetime experience is sure to be worth every penny.

